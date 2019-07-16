WINCHESTER — New Shenandoah University volleyball coach Kent Clayberg has 10 home matches for his initial season as he announced the Hornets’ fall schedule on Tuesday.
Clayberg, who won 290 matches at Central (Iowa) from 2003-17, opens the season Aug. 31 with a home tri-match versus Notre Dame (Md.) and Trinity University (Washington D.C.) at the Wilkins Center.
The ODAC home opener is Sept. 11 against Bridgewater. Other ODAC home matches are against Virginia Wesleyan (Sept. 21), Ferrum (Oct. 8) and Guilford (Nov. 2, Senior Day).
The Hornets, 10-16 overall, 4-8 ODAC last season, also have non-conference home matches against Mount Aloysius (Sept. 20), Gettysburg (Oct. 2, Homecoming), Mary Baldwin (Oct. 22) and Lancaster Bible (Oct. 26).
SU travels to the Gallaudet Invitational (Sept. 6-7) for four matches. The Hornets also will take on Washington & Lee (Sept. 18), Hollins (Sept. 28), Randolph (Sept. 28 at Hollins), Eastern Mennonite (Oct. 5), Emory & Henry (Oct. 20), Lynchburg (Oct. 20 at Emory & Henry) and Randolph-Macon (Oct. 20) in road ODAC contests.
Goucher (Sept. 4), Pitt-Greensburg (Sept. 14), Mount St. Joseph (Sept. 14 at Pitt-Greensburg), Catholic (Sept. 25) and Hood (Oct. 3) round out the non-league road slate.
“We had an excellent spring season and l believe we are prepared to compete against everybody on our schedule,” Clayberg said in a news release. “We are going to play our style of volleyball each and every time out and I can’t wait to see the results of our off-season work.”
