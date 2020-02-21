WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University erupted for nine runs in the fourth inning as the Hornets held on for a 10-7 baseball victory at Bridgeforth Field on Friday afternoon.
Trailing 4-0, the Hornets belted nine hits in the nine-run uprising in the fourth. Henry Delavergne doubled to lead off the inning and later added a two-run single in the frame. Grant Thompson also had two hits in the frame, an RBI single to left and an RBI double to right. Anthony Ward (double), Wyatt Potter and Tyler Kroll also plated runs with hits in the inning.
The Hornets (3-0) pushed the margin to 10-4 an inning later on a fielder’s choice RBI by former Sherando standout Frankie Ritter.
Keegan Woolford and Thompson led the Hornets’ 14-hit attack with three each. Ward, Kroll and Delavergne had two hits each.
Cade Templeton (1-0) pitched 3.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) to get the win. Matt Barnes pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief for the save.
