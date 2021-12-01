The Shenandoah University football team had nine players earn Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors on Wednesday, with freshman quarterback Steven Hugney earning SU’s first ODAC Rookie of the Year award.
Three local high school graduates made the All-ODAC Second Team — SU senior cornerback Trammell Anthony (cornerback, Millbrook) and Bridgewater College players Jayden Johnson (senior defensive lineman, Millbrook) and Jack Hendren (freshman placekicker, Sherando).
For SU, seniors Brant Butler (wide receiver) and Mason Caldwell (defensive lineman) made the First Team, seniors Ben Burgan (linebacker) and Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (running back) and sophomore David Munoz (offensive line) were picked for the Second Team, and senior Jordan Rice (defensive line) and freshman Carter Runyon (tight end) were selected for the Third Team.
Anthony, who earned ODAC Player of the Week honors for defense in Week 11, had 39 tackles (30 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and one interception.
Butler led the ODAC in receptions (58) and receptions yards per game (90.5, 905 yards total) and had seven touchdowns. He was named as the league’s Offensive Player of the Week in Week 5.
Caldwell, one of the Hornets two co-captains, had 50 tackles (29 solo) and three sacks along with 10.5 tackles for loss this fall. In Week 2, he was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week for the second time in his career.
Byrd Jr. led the Hornets in rushing with 820 yards and 11 touchdowns on 185 carries. His 11 rushing TDs gave him a program-record tying 29 for his career.
Munoz and Runyon helped anchor an offensive line that finished fourth in the league in yards per game (356.9) and third in passing yards per game (221.1).
Burgan set a program record for tackles in a season (136), and his 13.6 tackles per game led the nation. He registered double-digit tackles in nine of 10 games with a high of 20 tackles in the season-ending 14-6 victory over league champion Washington & Lee on Nov. 13. He was named as the league’s Defensive Player of the Week in Week 8.
Rice had 17 solo tackles among his 36 stops with 8.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He also broke up one pass play.
Hugney started all 10 games at quarterback and completed 143 of 252 passes for 1,639 yards (fourth in the ODAC), 13 touchdowns (third) and 11 interceptions. He added 172 yards and one touchdown rushing. He was the ODAC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 6.
For Bridgewater, Johnson had a career-best 28 tackles this year. He also led the Eagles and finished tied for second in the ODAC with five sacks.
Hendren was 9 of 12 on field goals, with a long of 48 yards. He was a perfect 23 for 23 on extra points and paced the Eagles in scoring with 50 points.
