Millbrook senior guard Avery O’Roke is Co-Player of the Year and Sherando’s Brooklyn Wilson is Coach of the Year as the All-Region 4C girls’ basketball honors were announced on Thursday.
O’Roke, a signee with Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology who is averaging 22.1 points per game, shared the top honor with Broad Run senior Yvonne Lee. O’Roke and the Pioneers (22-2) host E.C. Glass in the Class 4 quarterfinals tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Wilson has led the Warriors (20-6) to their first-ever state playoff berth, thanks to eliminating Dulles District champion Broad Run in the regional semifinals. Sherando plays at Pulaski County tonight in the Class 4 quarterfinals.
Joining O’Roke on the First Team is Millbrook teammate Kennedi Rooks, a junior forward. Sherando junior guards Grace Burke and Jaiden Polson also made the First Team.
James Wood garnered three selections on the Second Team, junior guard Brynna Nesselrodt, senior guard Aleeya Silver and senior guard Gabby Valentinetti.
