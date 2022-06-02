SHENANDOAH — Top-seeded Page County rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to end Clarke County's season in the Region 2B softball semifinals on Wednesday with a 3-2 victory.
The fourth-seeded Eagles (18-6) had led from the start after scoring two runs in the first inning. Madison Edwards doubled to lead off the game. After a walk, a fielder's choice and a strikeout, Ellie Taylor and Haley Farmer smacked back-to-back RBI singles to give Clarke County a 2-0 lead.
Abby Peace held the Panthers to Baillee Gaskins' RBI single in the third until the final inning. Leadoff batter Marissa Monger reached on an error and was bunted to second. Jocelyne Rinker followed with an RBI to center field to tie the score and Page County walked off the win as Kirsten Hensley smacked an RBI single.
Edwards and Taylor had two hits each for the Eagles, who left eight runners on base including three in the top of the seventh. In 6.1 innings, Peace allowed eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Jenkins also allowed eight hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. The Panthers (16-7) will host No. 2 East Rockingham, an 11-1 winner over Buckingham, in the regional final on Friday.
