ELKTON — Calvin Pastel homered to lead off the top of the ninth and then got the final three outs for a save as New Market won a 13-12 slugfest against Elkton in Rockingham County Baseball League action on Wednesday.
The Shockers (4-3) scored at least one run in every inning, but still needed to rally. They tied the score at 12-12 with a run in the eighth and Pastel’s homer gave them the lead.
Pastel’s work was not done. Entering in relief with the tying run at second in the bottom of the ninth, Pastel got three consecutive outs, including a strikeout to end the contest with the tying run at third.
Henry Delavergne led New Market’s 16-hit attack by smacking four singles. Matt House had three hits. Pearce Bucher (two doubles), Pastel (3 RBIs) and Ty Bennett (3 RBIs) each had two hits. Bennett’s two-run single highlighted a four-run sixth inning.
The big offensive night helped offset a huge power display by Elkton’s J.J. Loker, who belted a two-run homer in the third and a grand slam in the seventh. Jack Marshall drove in four runs for Elkton (2-6).
The Shockers next will host the Grottoes Cardinals (6-2) at 7:30 p.m. at Rebel Park tonight and travel to Grottoes for a doubleheader at Shifflett Filed starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
