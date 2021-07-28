CHANTILLY — Logan Hartigan, Tim Hughes and Danny Lyman combined for a two-hitter as Winchester Post 21 won Tuesday's play-in game 3-0 over Vienna Post 180 to make the American Legion Baseball Senior Division tournament.
The Renegades (5-10) will open the double-elimination state tournament at 1:30 p.m. Friday against Danville Post 285 at Tuscarora High School. Loser's and winner's bracket games also will be played that evening.
Hartigan started and allowed two singles through four innings, while walking three and striking out one. Winning pitcher Hughes tossed 2.2 innings of hitless relief, walking two and striking out one. With a runner at third in the seventh, Lyman relieved and struck out the only batter he faced for the save.
The contest was scoreless through four innings before Post 21 scored three times after two outs in the top of the fifth.
Sebastian Tringali walked with one out and stole second with two outs before Lyman broke the tie with an RBI triple to center field. Drew Franchok followed with an RBI triple to right and later scored on a passed ball.
Lyman and Hughes each had two hits for the Renegades.
