FREDERICKSBURG — Jacob Bell tossed a two-hit shutout as Winchester Post 21 completed a doubleheader sweep with a 10-0 rout of Stafford Post 290 Nationals in five innings on Saturday.
Earlier, Post 21 (9-7-3) rallied in the seventh inning to win an 11-8 slugfest against Stafford Post 290 Americans.
Bell, who is headed to Shenandoah University, allowed just a third-inning double and a fifth-inning single. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.
His teammates would give him plenty of run support, erupting for eight runs in the top of the first. Tanner George opened the scoring with a two-run single. Logan McGinnis and Eamon Juday also belted two-run singles in the outburst and Calvin Bowser added an RBI single.
Juday led Post 21’s 12-hit attack with three hits.
In the opener, Stafford Americans rallied for three runs in the sixth inning to tie the score at 7-7, but Post 21 rebounded with four runs in the top of the seventh to get the win.
McGinnis and Daniel Croyle led off the inning with singles. After an out, Chandler Ballenger and Colby Monroe followed with back-to-back RBI singles to make it 9-7. Jack Duvall capped the game-winning outburst with a two-run single.
Ballenger, Monroe (three hits) and Duvall each drove in three runs in the contest as Post 21 rallied from an early 3-0 deficit. The two teams combined for 25 hits, but Stafford committed six errors.
Game 2 leaders: Croyle 2-4, 3 runs; Monroe 2-3; Juday 3-4, 2 RBIs; George 1-3, 2 RBIs; McGinnis 1-3, 2 RBIs.
Game 1 leaders: McGinnis 1-2, 2 runs, 3 walks; George 3 runs; Ballenger 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Monroe 3-4 (double), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Duvall 2-4, 3 RBIs.
