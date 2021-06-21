CHARLOTTESVILLE — Kenneth Quijano tossed a seven-inning no-hitter as Winchester rallied from a first game loss to split a Valley Baseball League doubleheader with a 7-0 victory against Charlottesville on Sunday night.
Quijano, from Rice University, dominated against the South Division leading TomSox (10-4). Quijano (1-0) walked two and struck out six as he lowered his season ERA to 0.90.
Austin Bulman made sure that Quijano had all of the runs he needed. Bulman plated a run with a sacrifice fly in a two-run first inning and then belted a grand slam in the top of the second to make it 6-0. Bulman leads the VBL with four homers and 20 RBIs and he's tops on the Royals with a .356 batting average.
The Royals (7-4) dropped the opener 4-3 against Charlottesville. The contest was tied at 2-2 through seven innings and Winchester took the lead on Bulman's RBI double in the eighth.
The TomSox bounced back with two runs in the bottom of the inning to win it. Wyatt Langford gave them the walk-off victory with a two-out, two-run double.
Tyler Cotten had two of the Royals' six hits. Ryan Doran had an RBI single in a two-run sixth. Langford had three of Charlottesville's seven hits.
