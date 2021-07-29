STRASBURG — Winchester rallied from a four-run deficit to get even, but the Royals fell 8-7 in the opening game of their best-of-three Valley Baseball League North Division playoff series against Strasburg on Wednesday.
The top-seeded Express grabbed a 4-1 lead after three innings and extended to the margin to 6-2 before the third-seeded Royals rallied in the top of the seventh.
Dilan Espinal led off the inning with a single and eventually scored as Haden Madagan reached on a fielder’s choice grounder. With two outs and the bases loaded, Will Long belted a double to center field to plate a pair of runs. After a walk leaded the bases, Cristopher De Guzman brought home the tying run with walk.
The Royals returned the lead to the Express in the same fashion. Strasburg scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, both coming on bases-loaded walks.
Garrett Kennedy’s solo homer in the top of the eighth got the Royals to within a run. A two-out error in the ninth put the potential tying run on base, but Strasburg’s Ryan Ammons whiffed De Guzman to end the game.
Kennedy had two hits to pace Winchester’s seven-hit attack. Nate Furman scored a run in the first on Soterio Ramirez’s sacrifice fly and drove in a run in the fifth.
Ryan Galanie, who belted a solo homer in the first, Brayton Brown, Graham Brown and Chad Fairey had two hits apiece for Strasburg.
