WINCHESTER — After having its three-game winning streak snapped in the opener, Winchester bounced back to to knock off Charlottesville 7-5 in the second game of a Valley Baseball League doubleheader on Sunday.
After dropping the opening game of the day-night doubleheader 10-0, the Royals trailed 4-3 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Evan Smith blasted a two-run homer to start the big inning. Chandler Ballenger and Jacob Bennett each cracked RBI doubles as the lead grew to 7-4.
The TomSox (24-14) closed to within 7-5 with a run in the sixth, but Reid Bowyer relieved and retired the last four batters to earn his fourth save of the season in the seven-inning contest.
Dominic Joseph opened the scoring for the Royals with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. Ballenger, who added an RBI single in the third, led the Royals (25-17) with two hits. Cade Hamilton swiped two bases.
In the opener, Charlottesville took control from the start, scoring four times in the top of the first. Chris Arroyo's three-run triple was the big blow in the inning.
After adding single runs in the second and third, Charlottesville had another four-run outburst in the fifth. David Wiley's two-run homer highlighted the uprising.
Mark Perkins (3-0) tossed a five-hitter for the TomSox (24-13). Perkins struck out six and didn't walk a batter. Arroyo went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs.
Camden Jackson had two hits for Winchester.
On Saturday, Cade Hamilton's two-run double was the deciding blow for Winchester in a 3-2 win over Waynesboro in a contest halted after five innings.
Trailing 2-1 and held hitless, Winchester scored two in the fourth after two outs. Chance Pollard started the rally with a single and swiped second and third base. Chris Schoeller walked and stole second to set the stage for Hamilton, who blasted a ground-rule double to drive in both baserunners.
Bowyer (2-1) struck out the only two batters he faced in the fifth to earn the win. Starter Clayton Poliey allowed two unearned runs, four hits and four walks, while striking out five.
