Jacob Bennett blasted a pair of home two-run homers to lead Winchester to a 7-2 Valley Baseball League victory at Strasburg in the Royals' final game of the regular season on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Winchester (27-17) knocked off Purcellville 4-1 at home.
Against Strasburg, Bennett ended the regular season with a bang. In the first inning, he socked his first homer to give the Royals a 2-0 lead.
In the second inning, Jack Hay opened a five-run outburst by belting a three-run homer to make the score 5-1. After Camden Jackson singles and swiped second, Bennett went deep again to push the lead to 7-1.
The margin was plenty for Adiel Mlelendez (4-2). Meledez allowed six hits and two runs, but did not walk a batter and struck out five.
Bennett would double in his final at-bat to complete a three-hit night. Chandler Ballenger smacked two doubles and raised his season RBI total to 29. Jackson had two of Winchester's five stolen bases and Hay upped his RBI total to 38 on the season.
Mitchell Smith had a solo homer for the Express (27-17).
In the opener, Trevor Sharp tossed a four-hitter in 4-1 triumph against the Cannons (18-22). Sharp (1-0) dominated in just his second start of the season, firing six shutout innings before giving up a run in the top of the seventh. He walked one and struck out seven.
Winchester scored single runs in the first, second, fifth and sixth innings.
In the first, Jancarlos Colon singled and eventually scored on Ballenger’s RBI groundout. In the second, Evan Smith singled and scored when Hay was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Ballenger singled and came around to score on Cade Hamilton’s RBI single in the fifth. Hay singled and scored on Wilfredo Mendez’s two-out single in the sixth.
Purcellville broke through in the seventh as Cullen Horowicz doubled, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Joseph Eichelberger’s groundout.
Colon and Bennett each drew a pair of walks. Ballenger recorded his 28th RBI in the win.
Winchester will open the playoffs on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.