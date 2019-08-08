WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University men's and women's track & field coach Andy Marrocco announced two additions to his staff Thursday.
Marrocco, heading into his 14th year with the track & field and cross country programs, hired Alfred "AJ" Blaisdell and Asia Hart as assistant coaches.
Blaisdell, a former assistant at both Bridgewater (Mass.) State and Minot (N.D.) State, will serve as the throws coach with Hart tutoring the sprinters, jumpers and hurdlers.
In four seasons at Bridgewater State, Blaisdell tutored two national qualifiers and five MASCAC champions.
Hart is a former Division II standout at Queens University of Charlotte and comes to SU after one year at Drury (Missouri) University. She helped the program to a combined 23 school records in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
"I am very proud to add AJ and Asia to the staff," Marrocco said. "They are both excellent coaches and recruiters. Their addition to the staff is going to allow each of us to give more one-on-one attention to our student-athletes and also increase our roster sizes. We want to win ODAC titles and we need to increase our depth to realize that goal."
