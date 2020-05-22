WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University ‘s men’s basketball coach Adam Walsh announced the schedule for the coming season on Friday.
Walsh, preparing for his fourth season at the helm of the Hornets program, has 12 home games, starting with the annual Shenandoah Shootout on Nov. 7. The Hornets face Penn College of Technology in a 4 p.m. contest. On Nov. 8, they will meet either Stevenson or Marywood in the consolation/championship round.
SU’s other home games are: Gallaudet (Nov. 24), Randolph-Macon (Dec. 2), Roanoke (Dec. 5), Emory at Henry (Jan. 9), Christopher Newport (Jan. 12), Ferrum (Jan. 23), Eastern Mennonite (Feb. 3), Washington & Lee (Feb. 6), Bridgewater (Feb. 17), and Guilford (Feb. 20, Senior Day).
The Hornets travel to Marymount (Nov. 11), Catholic (Nov. 18), Randolph (Nov. 28), Southern Virginia (Dec. 30), Lynchburg (Jan. 2), Eastern Mennonite (Jan. 6), Hampden-Sydney (Jan. 16), Virginia Wesleyan (Jan. 20), Bridgewater (Jan. 27), Guilford (Jan. 30), and Roanoke (Feb. 13).
“We are looking forward to making another step forward in the development of our program,” said Walsh, whose team was 6-19 overall, 3-13 in the ODAC, in a news release.
“We have a balanced schedule that is going to prepare us for ODAC play and are also working on finalizing an agreement to play a D-I opponent in an exhibition game. Our guys always look forward to that opportunity.”
