WINCHESTER — New Shenandoah University men’s soccer coach Brandon Kates will kick off his first season against his predecessor as the school announced its fall schedule on Tuesday.
Shenandoah will open its season on Sept. 3 at the Elmer Lord Tournament, where the Hornets will face host Salisbury (Md.), led by former SU coach Zack MacDougall, who had a 16-25-3 mark from 2019-21 with the Hornets. Shenandoah will face St. Mary’s (Md.) on the following day in the tourney.
SU, 8-7-2 overall and 3-2-2 ODAC last season, will open its home slate at Shentel Stadium on Sept. 14 against Southern Virginia at 7 p.m. Other home opponents for the Hornets are: Washington & Lee (Sept. 24, 4:30 p.m.), Lynchburg (Sept. 29, 7 p.m.), Roanoke (Oct. 1, 6 p.m., Homecoming), Mount Aloysius (Oct. 5, 7 p.m.), Bridgewater (Oct. 15, 7 p.m.) and Randolph-Macon (Oct. 26, 7 p.m.).
The Hornets’ road games are at: Penn College (Sept. 10), Randolph (Sept. 17), Eastern Mennonite (Sept. 21), Guilford (Oct. 8), Hampden-Sydney (Oct. 12), Ferrum (Oct. 19) and Averett (Oct. 22).
