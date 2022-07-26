WINCHESTER — Defending ODAC champion Shenandoah University will open its women’s basketball season on Nov. 8 as head coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft released the coming season’s schedule on Tuesday.
The Hornets (22-6 overall, 13-5 ODAC last season) travel to Goucher for the season opener. They start their home slate at the Wilkins Center on Nov. 12 against Southern Virginia.
Other home games are against: Randolph (Nov. 27), Eastern Mennonite (Nov. 30), Averett (Dec. 10), Gallaudet (Dec. 18), Virginia Wesleyan (Jan. 11), Washington & Lee (Jan. 18), Roanoke (Jan. 21), Hollins (Jan. 28), Salisbury (Feb. 1), Bridgewater (Feb. 4) and Lynchburg (Feb. 10).
SU also travels to: Hollins (Nov. 16), Marymount (Nov. 22), Lynchburg (Dec. 3), Mount Aloysius (Dec. 7), Mary Washington (Dec. 31), Bridgewater (Jan. 4), Guilford (Jan. 7), Ferrum (Jan. 14), Randolph-Macon (Jan. 25), Virginia Wesleyan (Feb. 8), Eastern Mennonite (Feb. 15) and Washington & Lee (Feb. 18).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.