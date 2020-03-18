FOREST — Shenandoah University's Natalie Hill and Joseph Gesell were named Old Dominion Athletic Conference golfers of the week in selections announced Wednesday by the league office.
Both were honored for their performances at the SU Spring Fling held at Orange Lake in Kissimmee, Fla.
Playing at the Reserve Course in the women's event, Hill shot rounds of 82 and 80 from a 162 total to win the 36-hole event by two strokes over teammate Madison Ngo.
Gesell fired a pair of 75s and finished second at 150, two strokes off the winning total in the men's event.
Redskins sign free-agent safety
WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins on Wednesday agreed to sign safety Sean Davis to fill a void in the secondary. He's one of a handful of new additions since coach Ron Rivera took over control of football operations.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press that Davis is signing a one-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million. Davis looks like a low-risk, high-reward addition for the Redskins, especially given the uncertain future of safety Montae Nicholson after a couple of troubling off-field situations.
The 26-year-old Davis missed most of the 2019 season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Before that injury, he'd become a starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers and had five interceptions, 20 passes defensed and 247 tackles in 48 NFL games.
Jaguars deal QB Foles to Bears
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to mitigate one of the costliest mistakes in franchise history. The Chicago Bears could benefit from the purge.
The Jaguars agreed Wednesday to trade quarterback Nick Foles to the Bears for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the transaction. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official.
The Jaguars are dumping Foles a little more than a year after giving the 2018 Super Bowl MVP a four-year, $88 million contract that included a whopping $50.125 million guaranteed.
The Bears are getting a veteran starter to compete with Mitchell Trubisky, who struggled in his third season. They are expected to rework Foles' contract, which has three years remaining.
Another Watt to play for Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers turned the opening day of free agency into a family reunion for the Watt family.
The team agreed to terms fullback Derek Watt on a three-year contract worth $9.75 million, luring him from the Los Angeles Chargers to Pittsburgh to join All-Pro younger brother T.J. Watt, who recorded 14.52 sacks from his spot at outside linebacker in 2019.
Derek Watt, 27, spent four seasons with the Chargers, primarily as a special teams ace. He has 29 career touches for 201 yards and a touchdown as well as 35 tackles.
“An iconic franchise, a legendary city AND the chance to play on the same team as my brother,” Derek Watt tweeted. “Could not possibly be more excited for what’s ahead! Pittsburgh, I promise to give you everything I have to make you proud.”
Tennis tours postponed into June
The ATP and WTA professional tennis tours suspended all competition through at least June 7 because of the new coronavirus pandemic and froze their rankings Wednesday "until further notice."
In a rare joint statement by the men's and women's tours, they announced that the entire clay-court circuit "will not be held as scheduled" — a day after the start of the French Open, also played on that surface, was postponed from May to September.
The French tennis federation's go-it-alone decision to pick new dates and reschedule the beginning of its clay-court Grand Slam tournament for one week after the end of the hard-court U.S. Open in New York prompted some shade from the fractured sport's other governing bodies.
"Now is not a time to act unilaterally, but in unison," the ATP-WTA statement said. "All decisions related to the impact of the coronavirus require appropriate consultation and review with the stakeholders in the game."
Panthers release veteran cornerback Reid
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have released Eric Reid just 13 months after giving the veteran safety a three-year, $22 million contract extension.
Panthers general manager Marty Hurney gave a new contract in February of 2019 that included a $9 million signing bonus. The decision to release Reid means the Panthers will be on the hook for $5 million in dead money.
“It’s been a pleasure Carolina!,” Reid said on Twitter. “I enjoyed my time and the support I received from the fans, media, teammates, and staff there will be remembered. Looking forward to furthering my career in another city!”
The 28-year-old Reid started 29 games over the past two seasons for the Panthers and had 201 tackles, five sacks and one interception.
Norwegian musher wins Iditarod
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — As a young boy growing up in Norway, Thomas Waerner spent idle hours thinking long and hard about two different kinds of iconic American modes of transportation: muscle cars and the sled dogs in the Iditarod.
Waerner, 47, made one of those dreams reality on Wednesday, winning the nearly 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska. He took a commanding lead in the late stages of the race and held a five-hour advantage over the next closest musher, three-time champion Mitch Seavey.
“This is awesome,” Waerner said after winning the race. “This is something special.”
Waerner took his dog team over mountain ranges, on the frozen Yukon River and across treacherous Bering Sea ice to the finish line on Nome’s main street in 9 days, 10 hours, 37 minutes and 47 seconds.
