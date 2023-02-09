FOREST — ODAC coaches think the Shenandoah University softball team has its work cut out for it this season as the Hornets were picked ninth in league’s preseason softball poll which was release Thursday.
The Hornets (14-26 overall and 7-11 in the ODAC last season) has 29 points. SU has qualified for three straight conference tournaments dating back to the 2019 season.
Perennial national power Virginia Wesleyan is a close to pick to the 11-team ODAC with 95 points and six first-place votes. The Marlins are one point in front of Randolph-Macon, which received the league’s other five first-place votes. Lynchburg and Roanoke round out the top four.
Voting was done on a 10-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams in the poll.
Shenandoah opens its season Feb. 25 at Marymount.
