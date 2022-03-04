WINCHESTER — Kyle Lisa blasted two home runs and Pearce Bucher smashed another as Shenandoah University pounded out 15 hits in a 13-4 baseball romp against Keystone College on Friday at Bridgeforth Field.
Bucher belted a two-run shot after Lisa singled home Frankie Ritter in a three-run first inning that gave the Hornets (9-1) the lead for good. Lisa smacked a three-run blast in the fourth to push the SU lead to 7-0 and added a solo shot in the seventh. Bucher aded an RBI single in the sixth.
Jacob Faivre (3-0) scattered seven hits over six shutout innings for the Hornets. He walked two and struck out six.
Lisa and Ritter finished with three hits each. Henry Delavergne, Kooper Anderson and Bucher added two hits each.
R.J. Gouldsbury and pinch-hitter Evan Falwell each hit two-run homers for Keystone.
