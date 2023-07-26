WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University will open its men’s basketball season with a pair of home games as the program announced its schedule for the coming season.
The Hornets (7-19 overall and 4-12 ODAC) will open Nick Doyle’s second season as head coach at the Wilkins Center with contests against Regent University (Nov. 10) and Wilson College (Nov. 15). Other home games are against: Roanoke (Dec. 2), Southern Virginia (Dec. 6), Guilford (Dec. 20), Elizabethtown (Dec. 30), Lynchburg (Jan. 6), Ferrum (Jan. 13), Hampden-Sydney (Jan. 20), Averett (Feb. 10) and Randolph-Macon (Feb. 14).
SU’s road opponents are: Washington College (Nov. 18), Lancaster Bible College (Nov. 21), Gallaudet (Nov. 26), Bridgewater (Nov. 29), Messiah (Dec. 4), Arcadia (Dec. 9), Virginia Wesleyan (Jan. 3), Averett (Jan. 10), Randolph-Macon (Jan. 17), Eastern Mennonite (Jan. 24), Randolph (Jan. 27), Washington & Lee (Jan. 31), Guilford (Feb. 3) and Ferrum (Feb. 17).
Panthers name top pick Young as starting QB
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers have their QB1.
Coach Frank Reich wasted no time naming rookie Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, the team’s starting quarterback for the Sept. 10 opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
“When we decided to pick Bryce we imagined and saw the vision that we would be standing here today saying he is the QB1,” Reich said Wednesday.
The announcement came after the completion of the Young’s first training camp practice at Wofford College, although the decision seemed imminent after he took over first-team reps from veteran Andy Dalton during organized team activities in June.
Young, a two-year starter at Alabama and the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, will become the first rookie to start a season opener for the Panthers since Cam Newton in 2021. Newton was also a No. 1 pick and went on to earn league MVP honors for the 2015 season.
Baseball owners extend Manfred’s contractNEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s term was extended until 2029 on Wednesday by major league owners.
The decision to give Manfred a third term in charge of the sport was made during a vote at an in-person meeting in Washington, D.C. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029.
Manfred, 64, succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term. Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season.
Hurricanes sign Aho to big deal on birthdayA home-cooked dinner of salmon and vegetables prepared by his mother would have made it an excellent 26th birthday for Sebastian Aho, no matter what.
Even better for Aho: It came with a lucrative contract extension.
The Carolina Hurricanes signed Aho to an eight-year deal worth $78 million on Wednesday, the richest contract handed out in the history of the franchise that used to be the Hartford Whalers. Aho is now under contract through 2032 at an annual salary cap hit of $9.75 million, once the deal kicks in for the 2024-25 NHL season.
“Birthday and an extension — it could be a lot worse,” Aho said on a video call with reporters from his native Finland. “This is the place I want to play. Obviously, starting from the front office, the organization has taken huge steps over the course of the last five years and, obviously, we feel like we’re building every year.”
The Hurricanes are building around Aho, their top center who’s in his prime and one of the reasons they’ve made the playoffs each of the past five seasons. He has 468 points in 520 career regular-season games, all with Carolina, and is also nearly a point-a-game player in the playoffs with 58 in 63.
Pirate suspended for throwing at MachadoNEW YORK — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at the San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado.
Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced the disciplinary action against Perdomo, who hit Machado in the back with a 98-mph fastball after giving up a home run to Juan Soto in the seventh inning of the Padres’ 5-1 win Tuesday night in San Diego.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton received a one-game suspension and a fine as a result of Perdomo’s actions. Perdomo’s suspension was to begin Wednesday when the Pirates and Padres finish their three-game series. Shelton also was to serve his suspension Wednesday.
Perdomo joined the Pirates as a free agent this season and is 1-1 with a 3.92 ERA in 21 appearances.
Bears sign tight end Kmet to multi-year dealLAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears and tight end Cole Kmet agreed Wednesday to a multi-year, $50 million contract extension, a reward for a homegrown player coming off his best season.
Kmet had 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns last season after catching just two scoring passes through his first two years. He has 138 catches for 1,399 yards in his career.“When you look back at kind of the stuff I was doing my rookie year, I look like an idiot out there at times, ya know?” Kmet said. “But it’s cool to see the progression and where things are going. I’ve seen the improvement every year and I’m looking to continue to take those steps this coming year and the years beyond.”
