BRIDGEWATER — Shenandoah University raced out to a 21-10 lead after one quarter and cruised to an 83-70 ODAC women's basketball victory against first-place Bridgewater on Wednesday.
Leading 9-7, the fourth-place Hornets (15-7, 11-4) closed out the quarter on an 12-3 run to grab the double-digit lead. Five different players scored in the run.
The margin ballooned as high as 17 points in the second period before the Eagles (13-9, 12-3) closed to within 39-26 at the half. SU tacked on five more points to the margin, leading 64-46 after three quarters. Bridgewater never got closer than 11 points (69-58 with 6:01 remaining) in the final quarter.
The Hornets went to the free throw line a whopping 43 times, sinking 31. They also shot a blistering 24 of 43 (56 percent) from the floor.
Jordan Sondrol led SU with 21 points. Ragan Johnson, going 12 of 15 from the foul line, added 16 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Olivia Weinel knocked down 10 points, while Sierra St. Cyr had nine points and five assists.
Madison Baum paced the Eagles with 26 points. Bridgewater went 15 of 26 from the line in a contest where the two teams combined for 57 fouls.
Washington & Lee (13-3) now leads the league, while Bridgewater and Emory & Henry (12-3) are tied for second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.