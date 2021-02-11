FOREST — The Shenandoah University softball team is the preseason No. 9 pick of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference coaches in poll results released Thursday.
The Hornets (7-5 after winning their last seven games in 2020) have 29 points in the 11-team poll. SU is eight points in front of No. 10 Eastern Mennonite and 12 back of No. 8 Guilford.
Virginia Wesleyan, the 2017 and 2018 national champion and four-time defending ODAC champ, leads the poll with a perfect 100 points on 10 first place votes.
Randolph-Macon is second with 85 while Emory & Henry, who picked up Virginia Wesleyan’s first-place vote, slots third with 79 points.
Voting was done on a 10-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams in the poll.
SU opens the 2021 season, its second under coach Courtney Moyer, on March 5 at Southern Virginia.
