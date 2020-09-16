WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Wednesday the addition of a new podcast series called “Shenandoah Sports Stories.”
The series, which drops every Wednesday, seeks to tell the “behind-the-scenes” stories of SU athletics.
This week’s first edition features assistant athletic director Jessica Porter and assistant women’s lacrosse coach Taylor Paige as guests. Hosts Sydney Anderson and Scott Musa also will take a deeper look at important games from SU history. The first broadcast explores a 2010 field hockey win over Bridgewater and a 2006 football victory at Waynesburg.
For Hornets fans looking for more football history, Musa visits with The River 95.3-FM broadcast partner Randy Woodward every Wednesday at 8:35 a.m. to highlight a game from the Hornets’ 20 years of football. Those segments can be found at www.theriver953.com.
James makes All-NBA team for 16th timeLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — LeBron James now stands alone in All-NBA recognition history, getting there unanimously.
James was revealed Wednesday as an All-NBA player for a record 16th time, breaking the mark he shared with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. He was a first-team pick on all 100 ballots, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only unanimous first-team selections this season.
Joining them on the first team: Houston guard James Harden, Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Dallas guard Luka Doncic, who got the nod in just his second season in the NBA — becoming the first player to do that since Duncan in 1998-99.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Denver center Nikola Jokic, Portland guard Damian Lillard, Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul and Toronto forward Pascal Siakam were on the second team.
The third-team picks were Boston forward Jayson Tatum, Miami forward Jimmy Butler, Utah center Rudy Gobert, Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons and Houston guard Russell Westbrook.
Slovenian extends Tour de France leadMERIBEL, France — Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez won the toughest mountain stage of this year’s Tour de France, while race leader Primož Roglic added a few crucial seconds to his advantage over rival Tadej Pogacar.
The much-vaunted 17th stage saw Roglic finishing 15 seconds behind Lopez in second place, while Pogacar trudged over the line 30 seconds behind Lopez in third.
Manning, Woodson among new Hall nomineesPeyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Joining the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and the star cornerback/safety on the ballot are receivers Calvin Johnson, Wes Welker and Roddy White; running back Steven Jackson; tight end Heath Miller; offensive linemen D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Logan Mankins; defensive linemen Jared Allen, Justin Tuck and Kevin Williams; linebacker Jerod Mayo; and defensive back Charles Tillman.
In all, there are 130 nominees for five modern-era spots. The roster of nominees consists of 65 offensive players, 49 defensive players and 16 special teams players. The list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January. A maximum of five modern-era players will be chosen when the selection committee meets the Saturday before the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.
Niners place Sherman on injured reserveSANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers placed star cornerback Richard Sherman on the injured reserve list Wednesday and also could be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle this week.
Sherman strained his calf late in Sunday’s 24-20 loss to Arizona and was placed on IR when the injury didn’t get better right way. He will have to miss at least three games before he can return but the Niners are hopeful it won’t be a longer-term injury.
Kittle sprained his knee in the same game and won’t take part in a full practice this week. Coach Kyle Shanahan said there’s a possibility Kittle could participate in the lighter Friday practice before the team leaves to play the New York Jets on Sunday.
