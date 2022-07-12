WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University women’s volleyball team will have six home matches this season as the Hornets announced their full fall slate on Tuesday.
Kent Clayberg’s squad (7-17 overall, 3-9 ODAC last season) will not play a home match for nearly three weeks after Shenandoah opens the season Sept. 1 at Hood.
The Hornets have their home opener at the Wilkins Center on Sept. 20 against Hollins at 7 p.m. Other home matches are against: Bridgewater (Sept. 28, 7 p.m.); Randolph (Sept. 30, 7 p.m., Homecoming weekend); Lynchburg (Oct. 1, 11 a.m., Homecoming weekend); Washington & Lee (Oct. 7, 7 p.m.) and Eastern Mennonite (Oct. 28, 7 p.m.)
Matches on the road are against: Westminster (Pa.) and Saint Vincent (Sept. 3, in the Saint Vincent Tournament); York and Penn State Harrisburg (Sept. 10 at Middletown, Pa.); Greensboro College and Southern Virginia (Sept. 17 at Bridgewater); Roanoke (Sept. 23); Ferrum and Johnson & Wales (Sept. 24 at Ferrum); Virginia Wesleyan (Oct. 11); Averett (Oct. 14), Guilford (Oct. 15); Randolph Macon (Oct. 19); Manhattanville and Scranton (Oct. 22 at Scranton, Pa.) and Mary Washington and Marymount (Oct. 29 at Fredericksburg).
Reddick headed to 23XI Racing in 202423XI Racing got a jump on the 2024 Cup Series season with the surprising announcement Tuesday that it signed Tyler Reddick to join the NASCAR team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.
Reddick, a two-time Xfinity Series champion, is in his third full season driving for Richard Childress Racing. He is coming off his breakthrough first career Cup victor y on July 3 at Road America.
The 26-year-old Reddick still has one season left driving for RCR, a potentially awkward situation the team addressed in a tweet when it wrote the “ timing of this announcement could not be any worse.”
It seemed a perfect moment to strike for 23XI. The race team fields cars this season for Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch and both drivers are signed through the end of next season. Hamlin said he expected 23XI to remain a two-car organization and did not address how Reddick and the other drivers would fit — though at 43, Busch’s career could be winding down. Both drivers won a race — Wallace won last season at Talladega; Busch this year at Kansas — for 23XI.
The 26-year-old Reddick signed a multi-year deal with 23XI and is now positioned as an anchor for the team for years ahead. “I watched him, I raced against him, I wanted him and I got him,” Hamlin said.
Reddick said his decision should have not been a “total shock” to team owner Richard Childress and that he was ready to chase championships in the No. 8 Chevrolet with the time he has left at RCR. “We’re going to see it through together and we’re going to go out and make the most of it,” Reddick said. “We’re going to try and grow together.”
Danish rider captures Stage 10 of TourMEGEVE, France — Magnus Cort Nielsen won a two-man sprint in a photo-finish to claim the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday at the end of a hilly trek in the Alps that was interrupted by protestors.
It was Cort Nielsen’s second stage win at cycling’s biggest race after his maiden success in the medieval city of Carcassonne four years ago. The Danish rider pipped Nick Schultz to the line by a few inches at the end of the long and exhausting climb after Luis Leon Sanchez, who ended third, launched the sprint.
Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar rode among a group of general contenders that crossed less than nine minutes behind and kept the race lead. It looked like that Pogacar would relinquish his yellow jersey since Lennard Kämna at some point gained enough time in the day’s breakaway, but the chasing pack of favorites rode hard in the finale.
Pogacar now leads Kämna by 11 seconds ahead of two daunting stages in the high mountains. Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark remains Pogacar’s most dangerous rival, 39 seconds off the pace.
Mayfield was ‘shocked’ at Browns’ plansCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield said he was “shocked” to learn that he was not included in the Cleveland Browns’ future plans earlier this offseason.
But the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in 2018 has had a few months now to digest the Browns’ decision to replace him with Deshaun Watson and is eager to take advantage of a fresh start with his new team, the Carolina Panthers.
“Shocked, I would say, is pretty much the only way to describe it,” Mayfield said Tuesday. “But you roll with the punches and you’ve got to move forward. This is a test of adversity and how I’m going to handle it and how I can move forward and be the best teammate possible.”
Mayfield said he has no animosity toward the Browns, although he admits Carolina’s home opener against Cleveland on Sept. 11 will be a “special” game.
Often viewed as fiery and outspoken, Mayfield was humble and introspective in his first interview since the Browns dealt him to Carolina for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick. To help facilitate the deal, Mayfield agreed to take a $3.5 million pay cut. He’ll still make a combined $15.5 million from the Browns and Panthers.
