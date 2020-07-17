WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bridget Lyons announced Friday that the department has entered into an agreement with Ticket Spicket for Hornets athletic events.
Ticket Spicket, which is used by the ODAC for its championship events, gives Shenandoah the opportunity to move to mobile and contactless ticketing for all of its athletics events.
This conversion begins immediately, covers all of the department’s ticketed sports, and also will be used for reserved and game-day parking at home football contests. Ticketed sports include baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and men’s wrestling.
“We have been thinking about making this conversion for some time,” Lyons said in a news release. “Moving to contactless payment and mobile ticketing is going to streamline the entry process for both home and away fans and is safer and quicker for our game day operations personnel.”
Both reserved and general admission tickets, as well as football parking and tailgating, will now exclusively be sold through Ticket Spicket at http://spicket.events/hornets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.