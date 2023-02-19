WINCHESTER — Seventh-seeded Shenandoah University opened defense of its ODAC women’s basketball tournament title on Monday with 70-45 romp against Eastern Mennonite in an opening-round clash at the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets (17-9) advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals where they will face second-seeded Randolph-Macon at 6 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.
SU was in control from the start on Monday against the Royals (9-17). Madison Kimble’s 3-pointer to open the scoring gave SU a lead it would never relinquish. SU held Eastern Mennonite to 3 of 15 shooting in the period and led 22-11 after the first 10 minutes.
The Royals closed to 31-27 at the half, but SU blew the game open by outscoring Eastern Mennonite 20-6 in the third quarter. The Hornets made 9 of 9 field goal attempts in the period, while the Royals were 2 for 13.
Kimble led the Hornets with 19 points. Therese Greene added 16 points and six rebounds, while Shawnise Campbell recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Trinity Washington had 15 points and Mya Hamlet added 14 for Eastern Mennonite.
SU will look for revenge against Randolph-Macon (19-6) on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets won their only meeting against the Hornets 65-49 on Jan. 25 in Ashland.
