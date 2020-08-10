NEW MARKET — Trailing 5-1 at one stage, the New Market Shockers scored nine unanswered runs, including six in the bottom of the eighth inning, to knock off Grottoes 10-5 in the opening game of their best-of-five Rockingham County Baseball League semifinal series on Sunday at Rebel Field.
New Market trailed 5-1 after Dylan Nicely's two-run double capped a three-run sixth for the Cardinals. The Shockers bounced back with two runs in the six and another in the seventh before the huge outburst in the eighth.
Pearce Bucher and Matt House led off the rally with singles and Ty Bennett drew a one-out walk to load the bases. Matt Moon then smacked a two-run single to left to give the Shockers a 6-5 lead. Two more runs scored on a two-out error and Grant Thompson capped the uprising with a two-run single. New Market, which had four hits for the first seven innings, had four in the rally.
Bennett led the Shockers with two hits and scored twice. Nick Goode singled home Frankie Ritter and later stole home in the two-run sixth. Haden Madagan tripled and scored.
The Shockers had trouble with Grottoes starter Austin Nicely, who allowed one run on two hits and struck out nine in five innings. New Market starter Colton Harlow allowed two runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out eight in five innings.
Game 2 was scheduled for Monday at Shifflett Field. Game 3 is slated at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Rebel Field.
In the other semifinal series, regular-season champion Broadway led Bridgewater 1-0 heading into Monday's action. Former James Wood and current Shenandoah University player Jacob Bell closed out the Bruins' 7-1 win in the opener, striking out both batters he faced.
