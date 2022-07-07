WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University director of intercollegiate athletics Bridget Lyons announced Thursday the promotion of Ashley Smeltzer-Kraft to assistant athletic director.
Smeltzer-Kraft, the Hornets’ head field hockey coach and senior woman administrator, will now serve the department as the assistant athletic director for student-athlete development and outreach as well as continuing her previous role as head field hockey coach and designation as SWA.
As the SWA she serves on the senior administration team in running the 22-sport, 500 student-athlete athletics department. Her assistant athletic director responsibilities include developing and supervising student-athlete programming including the student-athlete advisory committee, oversight and coordination of departmental community service initiatives and serving as the deputy Title IX Officer.
“Ashley has done an excellent job of leading our field hockey program and student-athletes to success on and off the field. I look forward to her continuing to guide all our student-athletes in the areas of development and outreach,” Lyons said in a news release. “We had a great year in 2021-22 athletically, academically, and with community service. I look forward to working with Ashley, other members of our administrative team and coaches to make an even better 2022-23.”
