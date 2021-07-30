WINCHESTER — Strasburg took advantage of a rough night by Winchester pitchers and rallied from a pair of four-run deficits to bounce the Royals out of the Valley Baseball League playoffs with a 17-11 victory on Thursday at Bridgeforth Field.
The Express, 4-0 in the playoffs, erupted for eight runs in the seventh to erase an 11-7 Winchester lead. Strasburg hitters racked up 17 hits and took advantage of 11 walks in clinching the North Division finals 2-0 and advancing to the championship series against South champion Waynesboro, which began Friday.
The Royals, who got five RBIs from Theo Bryant, led 6-2 after three innings and rebounded after Strasburg tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the fourth, to grab that 11-7 lead heading into the seventh.
Chad Fairey had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice as the Express exploded in the seventh. Thanks to an error, six of the runs were unearned. The Express had six hits and two walks in the frame.
The Express would tack on two more in the eighth to close out the scoring.
Bryant had a sacrifice fly to cap a four-run first, a two-run double in a two-run third and a two-run double to cap a three-run fourth for the Royals. Ramses Cordova had a two-run double in the fifth.
Both Bryant and Cordova (three runs) went 3-for-5. Nate Furman had two hits and scored twice.
Fairey had a huge game for the Express, going 3-for-3 with a double and a triple and scoring five runs. Graham Brown (2 runs, 2 RBIs), Mac McCroskey (2 runs, 2 RBIs) and JJ Sousa (3 RBIs) each had three hits for Strasburg. Brayton Brown slugged a solo homer.
