WINCHESTER — Defending ODAC champion Shenandoah University will open its women’s basketball season on Nov. 8 as head coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft released the coming season’s schedule on Tuesday.
The Hornets (22-6 overall, 13-5 ODAC last season) travel to Goucher for the season opener. They start their home slate at the Wilkins Center on Nov. 12 against Southern Virginia.
Other home games are against: Randolph (Nov. 27), Eastern Mennonite (Nov. 30), Averett (Dec. 10), Gallaudet (Dec. 18), Virginia Wesleyan (Jan. 11), Washington & Lee (Jan. 18), Roanoke (Jan. 21), Hollins (Jan. 28), Salisbury (Feb. 1), Bridgewater (Feb. 4) and Lynchburg (Feb. 10).
SU also travels to: Hollins (Nov. 16), Marymount (Nov. 22), Lynchburg (Dec. 3), Mount Aloysius (Dec. 7), Mary Washington (Dec. 31), Bridgewater (Jan. 4), Guilford (Jan. 7), Ferrum (Jan. 14), Randolph-Macon (Jan. 25), Virginia Wesleyan (Feb. 8), Eastern Mennonite (Feb. 15) and Washington & Lee (Feb. 18).
Clemson is top team in ACC football pollGREENSBORO, N.C. — Clemson is favored to return to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference this season.
The Tigers were the preseason pick to win the league for the seventh time in eight seasons, according to voting results released Tuesday following last week’s ACC media days. Media members picked the Tigers on 103 of 164 votes cast as the favorite.
Dabo Swinney’s Tigers had won six straight titles before Wake Forest dethroned Clemson as the league’s Atlantic Division champion last year for a spot in the ACC title game. The Tigers still recorded their 11th consecutive double-digit win season with a 10-3 finish in 2021.
North Carolina State was the second-leading vote-getter for ACC champion with 38 votes, though the Wolfpack would need to beat Clemson in the Atlantic Division race to play for the title in the final year of the league’s two-division format. Wake Forest was picked third behind Clemson and N.C. State, followed by Louisville, Florida State, Boston College and Syracuse in the Atlantic.
Miami was picked to win the Coastal Division. In the Coastal, reigning league champion Pittsburgh was second, followed by North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Duke.
Commanders’ Young starts on PUP listASHBURN — Chase Young is starting Washington Commanders training camp on the physically unable to perform list and is the furthest from returning among the team’s injured players.
Young, tight end Logan Thomas and centers Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen won’t practice when camp opens today. There’s also no guarantee Young will be ready to play in the season opener Sept. 12 against Jacksonville, roughly 10 months since tearing the ACL in his right knee.
“Chase Young is probably the one that’s going to take the most time,” coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday at his annual news conference on the eve of camp. “It was serious, obviously, and any time you’re talking about an ACL it’s just down the line. We’ll have to wait and see on that one.”
Rivera does not expect offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, placed on the non-football injury list with an illness designation, to miss much practice time.
Young is another story. The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year injured the knee Nov. 14 against Tampa Bay. After leading rookies with 7.5 sacks the previous year, he had just 1.5 before his second NFL season was cut short.
While Young had said he expected to be all in for Week 1, Rivera called that “an unfair expectation.”
NASCAR hits McDowell team with penaltiesCHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR levied another round of massive penalties on Tuesday, this time against Michael McDowell and Front Row Motorsports, for illegal modifications discovered after McDowell’s sixth-place finish at Pocono Raceway.
NASCAR fined crew chief Blake Harris $100,000 and suspended him for four races. McDowell was docked 100 driver points and Front Row docked 100 owner points.
