WINCHESTER — New Shenandoah University men's basketball coach Nick Doyle will open up his tenure with four consecutive home games as the Hornets announced the coming season's schedule Friday.

Shenandoah (4-22 overall, 3-13 ODAC last season) will tip off the this winter on Nov. 8 against Messiah at the Wilkins Center.

Other home clashes will be against: Apprentice (Nov. 10), Marymount (Nov. 12), Catholic (Nov. 15), Regent (Nov. 20), Averett (Nov. 26), Guilford (Dec. 3), Bridgewater (Dec. 7), Hampden-Sydney (Jan. 7), Virginia Wesleyan (Jan. 18), Eastern Mennonite (Jan. 25), Roanoke (Feb. 8) and Randolph (Feb. 18).

The Hornets play on the road at: Southern Virginia (Nov. 17), Wilson (Nov. 30), St. Mary's (Dec. 10), Elizabethtown (Dec. 28), Ferrum (Jan. 4), Washington & Lee (Jan. 11), Roanoke (Jan. 14), Randolph (Jan. 21), Lynchburg (Jan. 28), Randolph-Macon (Feb. 1), Hampden-Sydney (Feb. 4) and Virginia Wesleyan (Feb. 11).

 

— Compiled by Walt Moody 

