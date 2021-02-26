LEXINGTON — Megan Horn’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining lifted Washington & Lee to a 69-68 ODAC women’s basketball win against Shenandoah University on Thursday.
The Hornets (3-6, 2-5 ODAC) led 68-64 after Sierra St. Cyr’s basket with 1:14 left. Horn scored to cut the margin to two and then capitalized on the 3-pointer to give the Generals (4-1, 4-1) their first lead in the period.
SU turned the ball over on its next possession, but forced a W&L turnover with 3.5 seconds left. Ragan Johnson had a shot to win it at the buzzer but could not connect.
The Hornets had led 19-16 after one quarter, 32-31 at the half and 51-46 entering the final period.
Freshman Madisen Kimble led SU with a career-high 19 points. St. Cyr added 17 and Sarah Sondrol netted 15. Johnson grabbed 11 rebounds. Horn netted a game-high 22 points for the Generals.
Shenandoah completes its regular season today at Emory & Henry.
