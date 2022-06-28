Shenandoah University’s Kevin Anderson was named Coach of the Year and five of his baseball players earned All-State honors in selections announced Tuesday by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association.
This is the fourth time Anderson has been named the VaSID’s CoY. The 19th-year head coach has been selected three times at SU and once at his previous college stop at James Madison.
Anderson led the Hornets to a 37-12-1 record this past spring and to the squad’s fourth ODAC title since joining the league for the 2013 season. Shenandoah hosted its first-ever NCAA regional and advanced to the championship game before falling to eventual NCAA Division III College World Series participant Catholic University.
First Team selections are senior second baseman Kyle Lisa (.320, 12 home runs, 65 RBIs), graduate student outfielder Henry Delavergne (.308, eight home runs, 40 RBIs, 20 stolen bases) and senior pitcher Calvin Pastel (7-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.02 WHIP).
Sherando graduates and seniors Pearce Bucher (first baseman) and Kyle Ritter (shortstop) are each Second Team members. Bucher hit .397 with seven home runs and 48 RBIs and Ritter hit .361 with 33 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.
