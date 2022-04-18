FOREST — Three Shenandoah University athletes received ODAC Player of the Week honors the league office announced Monday.
Senior attacker Emma Stiffler earned the honor in women’s lacrosse. In a 19-13 win over Randolph-Macon College last Wednesday, Stiffler scored five times and added four assists. On Friday, she again scored five goals and added two assists in a 15-11 win over Lynchburg. She had three goals and an assist in the final period as SU outscored Lynchburg 6-1.
Reilly Owen, a junior right-hander, was named Pitcher of the Week. Owen threw eight shutout innings in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Ferrum in the second game of a doubleheader. Owen earned his second win of the season, allowing five hits and two walks with six strikeouts,
Nat García Molina earned the top player accolade in women’s tennis. In singles action, García Molina was a 6-1, 6-0 winner versus Roanoke College on Tuesday, a 6-0, 6-0 winner at Bridgewater on Thursday and a 6-0, 6-0 winner against Randolph on Saturday. In doubles, García Molina and partner Jahveesha Combs combined for 8-2, 8-4, and 8-1 victories.
