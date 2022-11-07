A bad weather forecast has led two Region 4C football playoff games to be moved ahead a day from their originally scheduled date on Friday.
Class 4 Northwestern District second seed Sherando (6-4) now will host Dulles District No. 3 Loudoun Valley (6-4) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.
No. 3 Millbrook (5-5) also will travel to No. 2 Tuscarora (9-1) at 7 p.m. on Thursday. No. 4 Handley (7-3) and No. 1 Loudoun County (10-0) still will square off at 7 p.m. on Friday in Leesburg.
After a decision on Monday night, the clash between No. 4 Clarke County (7-3) and No. 5 Stuarts Draft (7-3) at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium was moved to Thursday at 7 p.m.
