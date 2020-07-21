CHARLOTTESVILLE — One of the Virginia High School League’s three models for the return to competition from the COVID-19 pandemic received a blow Tuesday as soccer was reclassified as a high contact risk sport by the NCAA.
The sport, which previously been tagged as a moderate risk, was reclassified as the NCAA updated its Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition manual, which is being used by the VHSL to designate sports. Soccer joins basketball, field hockey, football, lacrosse, volleyball and wrestling as sports which are classified as high risks.
This reclassification puts a crimp into Model 2, which was presented at the VHSL’s Executive Committee Meeting on July 15. That model switched the fall and spring seasons, mainly because nearly all of the spring sports are classified as low to moderate risk.
In Model 1, only golf and cross country would be held in the fall with high-risk sports football, volleyball and field hockey canceled.
Model 3 creates a condensed calendar for each sports season. Winter sports would start practice Dec. 14 and run through Feb. 20. Fall sports would be held Feb. 15-May 1 and the spring season would be April 12-June 26.
All sports were canceled this past spring by the pandemic.
“This update changes the concept of Model 2 drastically,” VHSL executive director Billy Haun said in a news release on Tuesday. “One of the pros for Model 2 was the fact that it offered the opportunity to get more student-athletes back on the field this fall. Now, both soccer and lacrosse would not be played due to being classified as high contact risk sports which would eliminate approximately 28,000 student-athletes. This model would leave spring athletes very vulnerable and lacrosse and soccer with the loss of two seasons.”
The VHSL’s Executive Committee is schedule to vote on the three models on Monday.
“Our only objective is to provide as many opportunities to get our student-athletes on the field and courts,” Haun added. “We will continue to review the classifications for these sports with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee of leading health experts and with our Executive Committee to provide a healthy and safe environment for those participating in athletics.”
Dean fires Shockers into second placeSTUARTS DRAFT — Tad Dean struck out 11 batters over six innings as the New Market Shockers took advantage of 13 walks to score an 8-6 triumph over the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks on Monday in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
The triumph moved the Shockers (10-5) past idle Clover Hill (9-5) into second place in the league standings, just a game behind first-place Broadway (11-4) as the regular season winds down.
Calvin Pastel’s RBI single in a two-run first inning gave visiting New Market a lead it would never relinquish. The Shockers had a 5-3 lead when Dean left the contest. Dean allowed five hits, while walking just one batter.
The Diamondbacks (2-12) did not have that kind of control as walks helped New Market score its eight runs on just eight hits. Chandler Ballenger led the Shockers with two hits, including an RBI double in a two-run fourth. Matt House (single, sacrifice fly) drove in a pair of runs and Haden Madagan cracked an RBI double that made the score 8-4 in the eighth.
Stuarts Draft did most of its damage with power as Cody Bartley (two-run in the eighth), Will Hass (solo in the fourth) and Jack Pausic (solo in the second) each blasted home runs.
Later this week, New Market plays at Elkton (today), hosts Montezuma (Friday), hosts Stuarts Draft (Saturday) and plays at Broadway (Sunday). All of those games are 7:30 p.m. starts.
The Shockers’ regular season then concludes July 28 at Clover Hill at 7:30 p.m. The playoffs will follow.
