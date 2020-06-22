CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia High School League’s executive committee warned Monday that its special session meeting on Thursday may not yield fall athletics and activities schedules because further guidelines from Gov. Ralph Northam’s “Return to School” plan have yet to be released.
Many have looked to Thursday’s meeting as establishing a possible timeline if high school sports can return in the fall after having been canceled in the spring thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Northam has a news conference scheduled for today.
“It’s important to note that if nothing changes between [Monday] and Thursday, definitive answers on fall sports will be determined later,” VHSL executive director Billy Haun said in a news release on Monday afternoon. “The Governor’s ‘Return to School Plan’ outlines an action plan for Phase I, II, and III but has no specific guidelines for athletics and extracurricular activities. The executive committee will discuss at length the challenges, including health, safety, and financial considerations, that would have to be resolved before implementing any schedule options for a fall sports season.
“At this point we have no idea when we will enter Phase III,” Haun added. “It would not be reasonable to prepare a fall schedule for each sport and activity without knowing the parameters and possible restrictions.”
The meeting agenda also will include budget issues.
