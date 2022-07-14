WINCHESTER — Thanks to some outstanding pitching, the Winchester Royals’ nine-game losing streak is now history.
Brian Young, Riley Huge and Avery Stephens combined for a three-hit shutout as the Royals knocked off first-place Woodstock 3-0 in Valley Baseball League action at Bridgeforth Field on Wednesday.
Young (3-1) lowered his ERA to 1.19 on the season with 5.2 shutout innings. He allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out nine batters. Huge struck out three of the four batters he faced in 1.1 innings of hitless relief. Stephens closed out the final two innings to pick up his first save, allowing one hit, with no walks and four strikeouts.
The Royals got on the scoreboard in the second inning. Will Long led off with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. Two outs later, Long raced home on Fenwick Trimble’s double.
The Royals (12-20) tacked on two more runs in the fourth. Chayce Bryant (walk), Colton Ryals (single) and Blake Vineyard (single) reached to load the bases with two outs. Leighton Banjoff followed with a clutch two-run single to make it 3-0.
Will Marcy and Vineyard led the Royals with two hits apiece. Former Sherando High School and Shenandoah University standout Frankie Ritter had a hit and a walk for the River Bandits (19-13).
Marcy, who raised his season average to .349, was named the North Division’s starter in center field for Sunday’s All-Star Game. The N.C. State player had five doubles, two triples, one homer, 13 RBIs and 10 stolen bases entering Thursday’s action.
Marcy is the lone Winchester starter. The reserves have yet to be announced.
Capitals stay active in free-agent marketA day after the New Jersey Devils missed out on the top prize in NHL free agency, they landed two-time Stanley Cup champion Ondrej Palat on Thursday.
The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, continued their busy offseason by agreeing to terms with former Chicago Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome, according to a person with knowledge of the move who person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
The Devils signed Palat to a $30 million, five-year contract. The left-winger had 52 points in 71 games during Tampa Bay’s three consecutive trips to the Cup Final. He finished sixth in Conn Smythe Trophy voting as playoff MVP this year.
Strome is Washington’s latest addition after Chicago decided against a qualifying offer to keep him around. The 25-year-old scored a career-high 22 goals last season and added 26 assists in 69 games.
The Capitals previously signed Darcy Kuemper to be their starting goaltender and Charlie Lindgren to be their backup, re-signed winger Marcus Johansson and defenseman Matt Irwin, and replaced Justin Schultz on the blue line with another Blackhawks castoff, Erik Gustafsson. They acquired winger Connor Brown from the Ottawa Senators for a 2024 second-round pick.
Tour de France rookie makes historyALPE D’HUEZ, France — In his first Tour de France, 22-year-old Tom Pidcock became the youngest winner of a stage on the iconic Alpe d’Huez mountain after crossing the line solo at the ski resort on Thursday, when Jonas Vingegaard kept the overall lead.
The mountain bike Olympic champion from Britain attacked on the ascent, and his frenetic pace up the legendary 21 hairpin bends was too fast for his breakaway companions.
For his first day in the yellow jersey, Vingegaard finished three minutes, 23 seconds behind Pidcock to keep his overall lead intact. The Jumbo-Visma team leader was in a group including defending champion Tadej Pogacar and 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas.
Pogacar, who cracked on Thursday in the first big Alpine stage, tested his rival twice in the last three kilometers but Vingegaard responded with ease. Vingegaard leads Pogacar by two minutes, 22 seconds, with Thomas third, 2:26 off the pace.
Pacers sign Suns’ Ayton to offer sheetINDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have agreed to sign restricted free agent Deandre Ayton to a four-year, $133 million offer sheet, giving the Phoenix Suns two days to match the offer — or lose the center it selected with the top overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.
Bill Duffy, one of Ayton’s agents, confirmed the deal with The Associated Press. ESPN first reported the agreement. If the Suns match the offer sheet, Ayton would not be eligible for a trade until Jan. 15 and he couldn’t be dealt to the Pacers for a year. It also could impact Phoenix’s hopes of acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.
Should the Suns let Ayton, 24, walk, they would receive nothing in return. Ayton is attempting to leave a team that balked at offering a max deal.
The athletic 6-foot-11 Ayton is powerful in the low post and has developed a strong mid-range game. He averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season while shooting 63.4% from the field and 36.8% on 3-pointers.
Rangers shortstop added to All-Star rosterNEW YORK — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager replaced Toronto outfielder George Springer on the roster for next week’s All-Star Game.
The Rangers said Seager was an injury replacement for Springer. However, Springer was in the Blue Jays’ starting lineup for Thursday night’s game against Kansas City.
Seager became a three-time All-Star following selections in 2016 and ‘17 while with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Seager entered Thursday with a .245 average, 21 homers and 48 RBIs.
He signed a $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers during the offseason that included a $100,000 bonus for All-Star selection.
Seager is the fourth addition to All-Star rosters after San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodón, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Miami first baseman Garrett Cooper.
Those three replaced Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper and Houston’s Yordan Álvarez, who are hurt, and Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, who is skipping the July 19 game at Dodger Stadium because of family responsibilities.
