WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University football coach Scott Yoder announced Thursday the completion of his full-time staff with the addition of Austin Guptel as defensive backs coach.
Guptel comes to Shenandoah with experience at all three NCAA levels. A 2016 Central Connecticut State grad, Guptel was the defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator at Division II Clarion (Pa.) in 2021. He also headed up the Golden Eagles recruiting efforts.
Prior to that, Guptel was the defensive backs coach at Division III St. Vincent for the spring 2021 campaign after spending one year at Division I Central Connecticut State.
His first two coaching stops after serving as a student assistant at his alma mater were one season each at the University of Sioux Falls (D-II) and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (D-I). While at Sioux Falls, he helped coach a defense that finished second in the nation in total defense and eighth in takeaways. In his one year at UTC, the Mocs led the Southern Conference in pass defense.
“I am happy to have Austin join us on staff,” Yoder said in a news release. “He is an excellent young coach that is a proven recruiter. He is an excellent fit for us and I am sure he will make a great impact with our student-athletes.”
With the Hornets, Guptel will be involved in all aspects of the program including practice and game management, player development, recruiting, and academic monitoring. He starts his duties immediately.
