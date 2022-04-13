The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival announced its class of four inductees to the Apple Blossom Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Bob Brown, Sonny Chapman, Brenda Neal and Jimmy Wilkins Jr. will be recognized for their contributions to sports across the region during the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on April 30. The event starts at 8 a.m. at Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletic and Events Center. General admission tickets are now for $45 and are available at www.thebloom.com.
Brown was instrumental in youth baseball development in the area as a coach. His teams were successful at all levels and he was manager for the Winchester team that competed in and hosted the Cal Ripken Jr. 10-year-old World Series in 2011. In Winchester’s first World Series, the team placed second.
Chapman was the voice and chair of the Apple Blossom Sports Breakfast for nearly 20 years.
Neal was a successful basketball, volleyball and softball coach at Handley. Her basketball and volleyball teams each won six district titles and she was director of the Virginia High School League’s All-Star Games from 1990-1998.
Wilkins was a former outstanding athlete at Handley. His family is noted for its philanthropy. Handley boasts the James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium and Shenandoah University opened the James R. Wilkins Athletic and Events Center in 2017.
Girls' soccer: Handley 1, Millbrook 0
WINCHESTER — Mikayla Balio scored off a Taylor Roark assist with 14 minutes remaining to lift visiting Handley to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Millbrook on Wednesday.
The Judges (7-1-1, 4-1-1 district) received three saves from Emma Westfall in beating the Pioneers (4-5-1, 2-3-1).
Softball: James Wood 8, Skyline 4
WINCHESTER — Laken Whipkey pitched a complete game and drove in two runs and James Wood earned a season split by beating Skyline on Wednesday.
The Colonels (5-5) trailed 3-1 after three innings but scored four times in the third to take a 5-3 lead, then completed the game's scoring in the sixth in picking up their fifth straight win.
James Wood leaders: Whipkey 4 runs (3 earned), 8 hits, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts in circle, 2-4, 2 RBIs at plate; Izzy McKee 2-2, leadoff home run, 2 walks, 2 RBIs, Sadie Kittoe 2-4, double, 2 RBIs; Cadence Rieg 2-4, RBI.
Sherando 13, Warren County 10
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally from a win over Warren County on Wednesday.
The Warriors (3-7) led 3-0 after three innings, but Warren County recovered to take a 7-3 lead midway through the fifth and a 10-6 lead halfway through the sixth. A two-run double by Kayla Grum (2 for 4) put Sherando up 11-10 in a sixth inning in which they had six of their 17 hits. Santanna Puller retired Warren County in order in the seventh.
Other Sherando leaders: Abby Vadnais 4-5, 3 RBIs; Jaeda Long 3-4, 2 doubles, 3 runs, RBI; Abbie Schellhammer 3-3, 3 RBIs; Meghan Harris 2-3, double, 2 runs; Isabell Hall 2-5, double, 2 runs.
Girls’ tennis: Millbrook 8, Handley 1
WINCHESTER — Millbrook grabbed five singles matches and swept the doubles in a Class 4 Northwestern District romp on Wednesday.
Singles winners: Millbrook: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-3; No. 2 Abigail Townes 8-2; No. 3 Amanda Dalton 8-3; No. 4 Peyton Cotterell 8-2, No. 6 Kiley Carter 8-2. Handley: No. 5 Ellie Bessette 8-1.
Doubles winners: Millbrook: No. 1 Knox/Dalton 8-2; No. 2 Townes/Cotterell 8-2; No. 3 Lauren Durbin/Carter 8-6.
Boys’ tennis: Handley 9, Millbrook 0
WINCHESTER — Handley remained unbeaten with a Class 4 Northwestern District sweep against Millbrook on Wednesday.
The Judges improved to 10-0 overall, 6-0 in the district, while the Pioneers dropped to 7-4, 5-2.
Singles winners: No. 1 Brendan Love 8-6; No. 2 J.H. Herrington 8-3; No. 3 N.R. Herrington 8-6; No. 4 Ty Dickson 8-0; No. 5 Nathan Thomas 8-1; No. 6 Carter Bessette 8-4.
Doubles: No. 1 Love/J.H. Herrington 8-4; No. 2 N.R. Herrington/Thomas 8-1; No. 3 Dickson/Nicholas Ramdass 8-3.
Sherando 6, James Wood 3
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando won four of six singles matches on the way to a Class 4 Northwestern District victory against James Wood on Tuesday.
Singles winners: Sherando: No. 1 Tommy Reese 8-1; No. 3 Adam Hall 8-5; No. 4 Justin Lee 8-6; No. 5 William Callanan 8-2. James Wood: No. 2 Scott Shepherd 8-0; No. 6 Jackson Robbins 8-4.
Doubles winners: Sherando: No. 2 Hall/Lee 8-2; No. 3 Vishnan Bhagat/Emmett Gannon 8-6. James Wood: No. 1 Ryan Stevens/Shepherd 9-7.
College baseball: SU 8, Mary Washington 4
WINCHESTER — Calvin Pastel allowed just one run over eight innings as Shenandoah University knocked off Mary Washington at Bridgeforth Field on Wednesday.
Pastel (5-0) allowed eight hits, while striking out six and walking none.
Leading 2-1 on Henry Delavergne’s two-run homer in the first, SU (21-8-1) scored twice in the fifth and three times in the sixth. Kyle Lisa had a two-run single in the fifth and Haden Madagan smacked an RBI triple and later scored in the sixth. Pearce Bucher capped the SU scoring with a solo homer in the seventh.
Frankie Ritter, Delavergne and Bucher each had two hits. Jonathan Sedmak had a solo homer for Mary Washington (15-16).
College softball: Eastern Mennonite 7, SU 3
HARRISONBURG — Shenandoah University dropped the first game of an ODAC doubleheader on Wednesday. Game 2 was tied at 4-4 through eight innings.
SU led 2-0 in the opener before Eastern Mennonite erupted for five runs in the bottom of the third. Becca Boone’s three-run double was the big hit in the inning. Taylor Smith had two of SU’s four hits in the contest.
Track & field: Imoh wins three events at Handley tri
WINCHESTER — Handley junior Elizabeth Imoh won three individual events to lead all athletes at a tri meet with Millbrook and Liberty at the Judges’ James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium on Tuesday.
In boys’ scoring, Handley won with 68 points, followed by Liberty (38) and Millbrook (36). The Judges (74) won the girls’ event over Millbrook (33) and Liberty (12).
Imoh won the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), the 100-meter hurdles (16.76) and the 200 (26.00). In the boys’ meet, those who won multiple individual events were Handley’s Hassan Akanbi in the high jump (5-10) and long jump (20-0) and Millbrook’s Landon Baker in the 100 (11.59) and 200 (22.98).
Other Handley girls’ winners: Znyah Johnson, long jump, 15-9; Mason Rinker, discus, 86-0; 4x100, 58.72; Mikayla Freimuth, 800, 2:36.27; Alivia Ricci, pole vault, 9-0.
Other Handley boys’ winners: Noah Johnson, shot put, 42-8; Deonte Trammel, 300 hurdles, 55.96; William Pardue, 800, 2:04.94; William McKay, pole vault, 12-6.
Other Millbrook boys’ winners: Joseph Young, discus, 117-3; 4x100: 46.53; Nick Hayden, 400, 53.32; 4x400: 3:47.96.
Millbrook girls’ winners: Jlllian Taylor, shot put, 30-4; Jada Arrington, 100, 12.85; Angela Dojcak, 1,600, 5:51.42; 4x400: 4:58.07.
