FAIRFAX — Former Handley standout Jack Armel won the heptathlon with the third-highest scoring performance in Christopher Newport University program history at the Patriot Games at the George Mason Field House on Saturday.
Armel, a junior, registered a score of 4,071 points, the program’s top performance in more than seven years. It shattered Armel’s personal best by nearly 200 points and placed him in the Top 20 on the national charts.
Armel won all three disciplines on Saturday in the two-day event. In the pole vault, he topped 4.25 meters, which equaled the second-highest clearance in the conference this season, trailing his own 4.40 mark at the Holiday Open in December.
He also placed first in the 60 hurdles with a time of 9.30 seconds before running away with the 1,000 in 3:06.36, which was nearly seven seconds faster than the runner-up.
Armel also performed well in the first four events on Friday. In the 60, he matched his PR with a time of 7.87 in placing fifth. He also established his new indoor bests in both the long jump (5.92 meters, third place) and high jump (1.70 meters, second place). He added an 8.37-meter heave for fifth place in the shot put.
Boys' basketball: Millbrook 82, Liberty 66
BEALETON — Millbrook drilled 12 3-pointers as the Pioneers remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District play with a win over Liberty on Monday.
Millbrook improves to 9-7 overall, 6-0 district.
Leaders: Millbrook: Ryan Liero 27 points (6 3-pointers); Tyler Seminaro 19 points, Detric Brown 10 points; William Croyle 9 points.
Girls' basketball: Sherando 27, Fauquier 26
WARRENTON — Sherando made just two field goals in the second half, but pulled out a victory over Fauquier to remain unbeaten in the Class 4 Northwestern District on Monday.
Trailing 17-14 after three quarters, the Warriors (17-2, 9-0) were able to rally by making 11 of 16 free throws in the last quarter. Ella Carlson made all six of her attempts in the quarter.
Leaders: Sherando: Grace Burke 9 points; Carlson 8 points. Fauquier: Makayla Foddrell 14 points.
Millbrook 88, Liberty 30
WINCHESTER — Even without leading scorer Avery O'Roke, Millbrook had no trouble as Kennedi Rooks poured in 31 points to outscore Liberty by herself on Monday.
The Pioneers (14-2, 6-0) led 43-16 at the half.
Leaders: Millbrook: Jenna McClung 13 points; Hannah Stephanites, Valentina Burrill and Lauren Bartlett with 8 points each. Liberty: Bri Gutierrez 9.
Clarke County 39, Rappahannock 24
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County grabbed a 14-3 lead after one quarter and cruised to a Bull Run District victory over Rappahannock County on Monday.
The Eagles (9-3, 6-2) led 27-13 at the half.
Leaders: Clarke County: Keira Rorhbach 9 points, 3 steals; Hailey Evans 8 points; Emily Emmart 7 points; Ellie Brumback 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists. Rappahannock: Abigail Atkins 9 points.
