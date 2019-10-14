TROY, N.Y. — Former Clarke County High School football standout Nick Bahamonde, now freshman placekicker at Ithaca College, was named Liberty League Rookie of the Week for the fourth consecutive week on Monday.
Bahamonde converted all six extra points and made two field goals (30 and 32 yards) in a 48-14 win over Buffalo State. Bahamonde also was successful on an onside kick and forced Buffalo State to fair catch three kickoffs.
For the season, Bahamonde is 7-for-7 in field goal attempts, 29-for-30 in extra points and has 16 touchbacks. He is second in the league in scoring with 50 points.
Ithaca is 5-0 overall, 2-0 in league play.
FOOTBALL
Clarke remains sixth in 2B rankings
Despite a tough last Friday, the Clarke County football team remained sixth in the Virginia High School League power ratings that were released on Monday. The rankings are used to determine which teams advance to the postseason.
The Eagles (4-2), who fell 35-34 to Luray in Bull Run District play on Friday, have a rating of 18.5. There are 11 teams in Region 2B, and the top eight make the playoffs.
Stuarts Draft (6-0) is first at at 24.0. Luray jumped two spots to second with 22.0. Bull Run member Strasburg (5-1) is tied for third with Buckingham County (5-1) at 21.83. Bull Run member Page County (5-1, 20.5) is fifth.
In Region 4C, district standings determine which teams make the playoffs. The top four in the Class 4 Northwestern District and the Dulles District each advance to the postseason, with Northwestern teams facing Dulles teams in the quarterfinals.
Northwestern District: Handley 3-0 (6-0 overall); Liberty 3-0 (6-0); Millbrook 3-1, (5-2); James Wood 2-1 (5-1); Sherando 1-2 (3-3); Fauquier 1-2 (3-3); Culpeper County 0-3 (1-5); Kettle Run 0-4 (0-6).
Dulles District: Broad Run 4-0 (6-0); Loudoun County 2-1 (5-2); Tuscarora 11-1 (6-1); Loudoun Valley 1-2 (4-3); Park View 0-0 (0-6); Dominion 0-1 (2-4); Heritage 0-2 (1-6).
VOLLEYBALL
Handley 3, Skyline 0
WINCHESTER — Handley defeated Skyline 25-23, 26-24, 25-21 at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium on Monday.
Handley improved to 5-10 overall in winning at its Judges For A Cure event.
Handley leaders: Kate Rudolph 15 assists, 3 aces; Emilie Pifer 11 kills.
Monday's score: Clarke County defeated Warren County 3-1 in a Bull Run District match. The Eagles improved to 7-7 overall, 4-6 district.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Yergin receives ODAC accolade
FOREST — Shenandoah University senior Emily Yergin was named ODAC Player of the Week in selections announced Monday by the league office.
Yergin was received the honor for the second time this season and the fifth time in her career after scoring five goals and dishing out one assist in the Hornets' league wins over Hollins and Guilford.
Against Hollins, Yergin had three goals and one assist in an 11-1 win. In a 3-1 win against Guilford, Yergin netted the the first two goals.
Yergin is the career leader is goals (58) and points (142) at SU. Her game-winning goal against Guilford gives her 14 for her career.
MEN'S GOLF
Hornets sixth at VSGA Intercollegiate
BLACKSBURG — Blake Woodie fired a two-under 70 to help Shenandoah University place sixth after the opening round of the Virginia State Golf Association Intercollegiate Championships.
The Hornets shot a 298 total. Lynchburg fired a six-under 282 and leads by eight strokes in the 17-team event at the par-72 Blacksburg County Club course.
Woodie, who had seven birdies in his round, is tied for third overall. SU's other scorers are: Jeremy Mills (75), Conor Bailey (76) and Josh Bianco (77).
The 36-hole event concludes today.
