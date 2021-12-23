VIRGINIA BEACH — Handley’s Nick Baker captured his weight class to lead the Judges wrestling team to a fourth-place finish at the 24-team Mike Duman Toys for Tots Invitational, which concluded Thursday.
Handley finished with 153 team points. Nansemond River won with 214.5.
Baker, who had a fall (in 38 seconds), tech fall (17-0) and a decision (11-8) in his previous matches, scored a third-period pin to defeat Kempsville’s Drew Wilkins in the final at 120 pounds. Baker’s fall came at the 5:02 mark.
The Judges also had three other finalists. Hayden Thompson advanced the title match at 106 before falling 7-3 against Princess Anne’s Stephen Bowden. Garrett Stickley moved to the final at 113 before falling 8-1 to Grassfield’s Steve Canales. Simon Bishop rolled into the final at 160 before falling 6-2 against Nansemond River’s Braxton Lewis.
Other Handley placewinners: Fifth: Logan Westfall (126). Sixth: Joey Mullins 285.
Clarke gets ninth in Max Horz tournament
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W. Va. — Clarke County’s Cannon Long and Trace Mansfield each advanced to the finals to lead the Eagles at the 37th annual Max Horz Invitational on Thursday.
The Eagles placed ninth among 21 teams in the event with 112 points. James Wood was 19th with 32.5 as the Colonels forfeited in all of their consolation round matches late Wednesday. North Garrett (295.5) captured the team title.
After scoring a pin in the quarterfinals and a 10-4 decision in the semifinals, Long fell 12-0 to Strasburg’s David Burks in the title match at 145 pounds.
After pinning his two opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals at 195, Mansfield lost a 7-4 decision to Chase Blaney of Preston in the championship match.
Other Clarke County placewinners: Fourth: Titus Hensler (182); Fifth: Blake Jacobson (138); Sixth: Colton Vincent (113); Landon Roper (132); Seventh: James Casey (106).
Girls’ basketball: Millbrook 77, Handley 29WINCHESTER — Kennedi Rooks pumped in 30 points as Millbrook whipped Handley in a Class 4 Northwestern District game at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium on Thursday.
The Pioneers improved to 9-1, 3-0 district, while the Judges dropped to 1-8, 0-2.
Leaders: Millbrook: Avery O’Roke 15 points; Hannah Stephanites 13 points; Handley: Laura Hogan 16 points, Jadyn Washington 7 points.
Boys’ basketball: Woodgrove 66, James Wood 34PURCELLVILLE — James Wood dropped to 1-5 on the season with a loss against Class 5 Woodgrove (4-3) on Wednesday.
James Wood leaders: Cole Stowers 8 points; Brandon Waters 6 points.
College wrestling: Four place for SU
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Former Handley standout Hunter Thompson placed third to lead four place-winners four place-winners for Shenandoah University at the Wilkes University Invitational on Wednesday.
At 174 pounds, Thompson went 3-1, falling only to former James Wood wrestler Chris Nuss of Wilkes 6-1 in the semifinals. Thompson used a fall in the consolation semifinals to advance to the third-place match where he defeated Ohio Northern’s Connor Kwiat 8-0. Nuss fell 5-2 against Kings College’s Kade Kravitz in the title made.
SU’s Yuri Smaltz was fifth at 165, while David Smith (149) and Thomas Domerese (184) each took sixth.
Rutgers to get shot at playing in Gator Bowl
Rutgers will be given the opportunity to fill in for Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after an NCAA committee decided Thursday to adhere to an existing policy for making teams with 5-7 records bowl eligible.
The NCAA football oversight committee also announced that any bowl game can be moved to as late as Jan. 10 if the schools involved need additional time to prepare for competition.
Texas A&M pulled out of the Jacksonville, Florida, game scheduled for Dec. 31 on Wednesday because of a lack of available players. The Aggies were having issues with COVID-19, plus they already had been depleted by injuries, opt-outs and players transferring.
NCAA rules allow teams with 5-7 records, such as Rutgers, to be bowl eligible if there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the spots. The 5-7 teams with the highest Academic Progress Rate scores have first crack at open slots. Rutgers is atop that list, though the NCAA did not release the full APR rankings to allow schools to privately decline a bowl bid.
Neither Rutgers nor the Gator Bowl confirmed that the Scarlet Knights would be playing in the game or even if it would still be played on Dec. 31.
