WINCHESTER — Hayden Bauserman, who holds every major Shenandoah University passing record, has joined coach Scott Yoder’s staff as a full-time assistant Yoder announced recently.
Bauserman, a three-time first team All-ODAC honoree and 2018 Gagliardi Award finalist, returns to the SU after serving for one year as an assistant coach at Central High School.
He completes a full-time staff that includes associate head coach Brock McCullough, offensive coordinator Stan Hodgin, and defensive line/special teams coordinator Kalvin Oliver. Bauserman was a part-time assistant at Shenandoah for the 2019 season, helping the Hornets to a 6-4 record in the year following his graduation.
Bauserman, who passed for 12,475 yards and 132 touchdowns during his SU career, is slated to work with the offensive backs as well as with Hodgin on game planning and practice preparation.
“I am so pleased to welcome Hayden back to the coaching staff,” Yoder said in a news release. “He did a great job not just with the on-field coaching, but with recruiting as well when he worked with us in 2019-20. He and Stan have a great working relationship and are on the same page with how to attack a defense. I am excited to see what develops.”
Bauserman begins his full-time duties this week.
Post 21 tumbles in states
PURCELLVILLE — Winchester Post 21 lost its opening two games and was eliminated Friday in the Virginia American Legion Senior Division State tournament.
The Renegades (5-12) dropped their opener 11-4 against Danville Post 325. Winchester grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second inning. After a run scored on an error, Tim Hughes and Sebastian Tringali executed a double steal to put the Renegades up 2-0. Tringali later scored on a balk.
Danville rebounded with four runs in the bottom of the inning and increased the margin to 5-3 after four innings. Winchester closed to within 5-4 on Harrison Madagan’s RBI single in the top of the fifth, but Danvile scored three times in the fifth and sixth to pull away.
Danny Lyman and Madagan had the only two hits for the Renegades.
Winchester was eliminated from the tournament by eventual runner-up Colonial Heights Post 284 with an 11-1 loss in five innings.
The Renegades had taken a lead in the top of the first. Drew Franchok walked, went to second on a balk and raced home on Madagan’s double to left.
Colonial Heights scored four times in the third to take control. Colonial Heights added a run in the fourth and scored six times in the bottom of the fifth, ending the contest with a walk-off double.
Franchok had two hits, including a triple to pace the Renegades.
Unbeaten Chesapeake Post 280 won 16-11 over Colonial Heights for the title of the double-elimination tournament on Sunday.
