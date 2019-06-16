GREENSBORO, N.C. — Recent Handley graduate Taylor Beard tied for seventh place and earned All-American honors in the high jump Sunday at the New Balance Outdoor Track & Field Nationals at North Carolina A&T’s Aggie Stadium.
Beard, a seven-time state champion in the event, cleared 5 feet, 8.75 inches on her first attempt, but failed in three at attempts in 5-10.5. She had not missed a jump before the final height.
Morgan Smalls, of Panther Creek High School (Cary, N.C.), won the event with a meet-record jump of 6-2.25.
Beard will attend the University of Cincinnati in the fall.
Handley’s boys’ 4x100 relay team placed 59th among 69 teams on Saturday with a time of 43.58 seconds. Handley had placed second in the recent Class 4 state meet.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Post 21 finishes off play in tourney
CUMBERLAND, Md. — Winchester Post 21 rallied to secure a 6-6 tie with Glen Burnie (Md.) Post 40 on Sunday to finish 1-0-2 in Mountain Classic tournament at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
On Saturday, Post 21 (2-2-1) defeated Kingwood 7-1 and tied La Plata (Md.) Post 82 7-7.
In Sunday’s tie, Glen Burnie scored a run in the top of the seventh to take a 6-5 lead, but Post 21 tied it as Chandler Ballenger doubled and scored on Micah Sloane’s single.
Ballenger went 3-for-3 in the contest, scoring three runs and driving in two. Daniel Croyle had a hit and scored twice. Sloane plated two runs, while Tanner George (double) had an RBI.
Against Kingwood, John McIntyre tossed a six-hitter, walking two and striking out three, to earn the win.
Ryan Houchens had two hits and drove in a pair of runs in Post 21’s seven-run fourth inning. Eamon Juday also had two hits, while Michael Usa, George and Sloane each drove in a run.
In the tie with La Plata, Sloane had three hits and drove in a pair. Daniel Croyle added two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Drew Franchok had two hits and scored twice.
VALLEY BASEBALL LEAGUE
Express rallied to knock off Royals
WINCHESTER — Strasburg overcame an early 4-0 deficit to defeat the Winchester Royals 7-4 on Saturday in Valley Baseball League action at Bridgeforth Field.
The Royals (5-5) grabbed a 4-0 lead in the second. Jeremiah Boyd opened the scoring by blasting a two-run homer. Masen Prososki and Aaron Palenski added RBI singles in the frame.
Strasburg (7-4) rallied to tie the score in the sixth. The Express took the lead on Sonny Dicharia’s two-run single in the eighth.
Prososki and Palenski led the Royals with two hits each. Dicharia had two hits and drove in three for the Express.
Winchester did not play Sunday and returns to action today at New Market at 7:30 p.m. The Royals do not return home until Thursday against Front Royal.
AUTO RACING
Weaver takes Limited Late Model event
WINCHESTER — Justin Weaver captured his first feature win of the season in last Saturday’s 25-lap Limited Late Model event at Winchester Speedway.
Weaver earned $1,000 for the victory as he became the fourth different winner in five races in the class.
Weaver and current track point leader Derick Quade made up the front row for the start. Weaver grabbed the lead heading into Turn 1 and would lead all 25 laps. Quade placed second, followed by James Lichliter, Jonathan DeHaven and Brad Omps. Heats for the 19 entries went to Weaver and Quade.
Defending track champion Mike Franklin scored his first win of the season in the 25-lap RUSH Crate Late Model main. Franklin beat fellow front row starter Devin Brannon into first turn and would lead every lap to take the $800 first prize.
Brannon placed second, with Steve Lowery, Transtan Stoner and Billy Beachler completing the Top 5. Heats went to Franklin and Brannon.
Defending track champion Craig Parrill drove to his second straight win and third of the season in the 15-lap Pure Stock feature. Jeremy Tinsman, Mike Grady Jr., Josh Bloom and Rob Nichols rounded out the Top 5.
Chuckie Johnson scored his first career division feature win in the 15-lap Enduro Stock main. Austin Nichols, Dalton Dillman, Aaron Drummond and Allen Jones completed the Top 5.
Allen Griffith captured his third triumph of the season in the 15-lap U-Car contest. Billy Smith, Larry Lamb, Kevin Oates and Randy Wilkins followed.
