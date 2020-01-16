Former Sherando High School wrestling standout John Borst has moved up three spots to No. 17 in the InterMat NCAA Division I rankings after winning a tough match last week for No. 4 Virginia Tech.
Borst faced West Virginia's Brandon Ngati, who entered the bout with a 12-7 record. After a scoreless first period, Borst got an early escape to take a 1-0 lead. Borst then rode Ngati for more than a minute in the third period to get a riding time point and held on after an escape for a 2-1 victory. The triumph capped a 36-3 romp against the Mountaineers at Cassell Coliseum.
The triumph improved Borst's record to 13-5 on the season. So far this season he has one pin and four major decisions. He has improved his career mark to 26-14.
The Hokies (6-0) travel to Binghamton (N.Y.) on Saturday and tackle No. 19 Cornell on Sunday.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
James Wood 53, Warren County 52
WINCHESTER — Jaden Ashby made two free throws with 0.9 seconds left as James Wood edged Warren County for its second win in two nights with less than a second remaining.
Ashby drove left and split two defenders and was knocked to the floor on the game-winning play for the Colonels (10-3), who topped Fauquier 53-50 at the buzzer on Tuesday.
The score was tied 25-25 at the half and the Colonels led 37-36 heading into the final period.
James Wood leaders: Lavaughan Freeman 13 points, 11 rebounds; Carson Baker 13 points; Ashby 9 points; Jacob Medina 9 points.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Clarke County 36, Stonewall Jackson 35
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County rallied down the stretch to defeat Stonewall Jackson in Bull Run District action on Wednesday.
The Eagles trailed 30-29, but went ahead for good on Raegan Owens' fourth 3-pointer of the game. With her team leading 34-32, Sara Wenzel made two late free throws to ice the game.
Leaders — Clarke County: Owens 14 points; Alison Sipe 8 points, 7 rebounds; Wenzel 6 points; Ellie Brumback 6 points, 5 rebounds; Stonewall Jackson: Annika Dellinger 10 points; Eli Dellinger 9 points.
WRESTLING
James Wood splits pair of duals
NOKESVILLE — James Wood split a pair of matches as four Class 4 Northern District teams competed at Kettle Run on Wednesday.
The Colonels defeated Kettle Run 39-30 and fell 48-24 against Fauquier.
James Wood leaders: Brayden Patterson-Campbell (285) 2-0, pin; Christopher Nuss (138) 2-0; Matt Alderman (145) 2-0, 2 pins.
Handley goes 1-1 at Culpeper
CULPEPER — Handley defeated Culpeper County 57-21 but lost to Liberty 56-20 in Class 4 Northwestern District dual action on Wednesday. Senior Hunter Thompson (160 pounds) won his 100th career match by beating his Culpeper opponent.
Handley leaders (each went 2-0): Cam Gordon (106); Simon Bishop (138), Kingsley Menifee (182); Rodd'ney Davenport (220).
BOYS' SWIMMING
Clarke County sweeps pair of meets
STRASBURG — Derek Sprincis and Liam Whalen each won a pair of individual events as Clarke County swept a tri-meet against Harrisonburg and Stonewall Jackson on Wednesday at Signal Knob Recreation Center.
The Eagles edged Stonewall Jackson 73-69 and topped Harrisonburg 69-47.
Clarke County winners: Sprincis (100-yard butterfly in 1:00.76; 100 backstroke in 1:03.36); Whalen (50 freestyle in 25.36; 100 breaststroke in 1:16.88); Cooper Lowell (200 individual medley in 2:32.16); Logan Chaillet (100 freestyle in 57.70); 200 medley relay (Sprincis, Whalen, Lowell, Chaillet) 1:57.53; 200 freestyle relay (Whalen, Lucas Welch, Chaillet, Lowell) 1:46.97; 400 freestyle relay (Lowell, Chaillet, Sprincis. Dylan Rosenbohm) 4:04.42.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Clarke County splits in tri-meet
STRASBURG — Clarke County took one of two matches in a tri-meet against Stonewall Jackson and Harrisonburg on Wednesday.
The Eagles defeated Stonewall Jackson 56-52, while falling 105-32 against Harrisonburg.
Clarke County winners: Kayla Sprincis (200-yard individual medley in 2:25.35; 500 freestyle in 5:25.50).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Bridgewater 67, Shenandoah 65
WINCHESTER — Bridgewater nailed nine 3-pointers in the first half and then held off a furious fourth-quarter rally to edge Shenandoah University in ODAC play on Wednesday.
The Eagles (7-8, 6-2 ODAC) made 9 of 11 from long distance in building a 46-30 halftime lead. SU (8-6, 5-3) trailed 59-41 heading into the fourth quarter, but stormed back. Jordan Sondrol's 3-pointer with 58 seconds left cut the Bridgewater lead to 65-63.
The Eagles missed on their next possession, but Claire Mocarski followed with a stickback to push the lead back to four points. SU turned the ball over with 10 seconds left. After Bridgewater missed at the line, Ragan Johnson's layup at the buzzer accounted for the final margin.
Sondrol had 16 points, while Johnson added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets. Ahlia Moone had 20 points for Bridgewater, which went 2-for-21 from 3-point range in the final two quarters.
