WINCHESTER — Handley’s Daniel Botros and Millbrook’s Kinsey Knox each finished runner-up in the Region 4C boys’ and girls’ singles championships on Wednesday in matches played both at the Slaughter Tennis Pavilion and Winchester Country Club due to weather.
Botros, a senior, fell 6-2, 6-3 to Dominion senior Anshul Rangwani, the Dulles District champion. Botros advanced to the final with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 semifinal triumph. Rangwani defeated Millbrook’s Drake Wilfong 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals.
Knox, a sophomore, fell 6-0, 6-1 against Loudoun County freshman Vivian Lun, the Dulles District champion, in the girls’ title match. Knox advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 semifinal win. Lun defeated Sherando’s Emily Loy 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals.
Botros and teammate Brendan Love and Wilfong and teammate Nathan Simmons will play Dulles District foes in today’s boys’ doubles semifinals. Sherando’s Loy and Addy Gannon and Handley’s Sarina Parikh and Grace Meehan will play Dulles opponents in the girls’ doubles semifinals.
On Tuesday, the Region 4C boys’ and girls’ team semifinals will be held. Northwestern District boys’ champion Handley will host Dulles District runner-up Broad Run at Jim Barnett Park at 2 p.m. Northwestern District runner-up James Wood will travel to Dulles champ Dominion.
Northwestern District girls’ champion Sherando will host Dulles District runner-up Loudoun County at 3 p.m. Northwestern District runner-up will travel to Dulles champion Loudoun Valley at 3 p.m.
Millbrook baseball rolls over HandleyWINCHESTER — Visiting Millbrook scored in each of its five at-bats as the unbeaten Pioneers rolled to a 14-3 baseball victory over Handley in five innings on Tuesday.
After scoring one run in the first, the Pioneers (11-0, 9-0) scored five in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth. Handley (2-9, 0-9) committed seven errors in the contest.
Leaders: Millbrook: Logan Hartigan 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Carl Keenan double, 3 runs; Ethan Burgreen 2 runs on offense, 3 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts; Hayden Burke double; Nate Brookshire 2 runs, 3 stolen bases; Sebastian Tringali 2 runs, 2 stolen bases; Harrison Madagan 3 stolen bases. Handley: Jacob Duffy hit, 2 RBIs.
Franchok lifts Sherando to baseball winSTEPHENS CITY — Drew Franchok’s two-run, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Sherando a 3-2 Class 4 Northwestern District baseball victory over Fauquier on Tuesday.
The Warriors improved to 6-5 overall, 5-4 in the district.
Sherando leaders: James Harris hit, run, 2 stolen bases; Andrew Plunkett hit, run; Mason See (W) 7 IP, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts.
Kettle Run turns back James WoodNOKESVILLE — Kettle Run scored three runs in the bottom of the third and hung on to hand James Wood a 3-2 Class 4 Northwestern District baseball loss on Tuesday.
The Colonels (8-3, 7-2) scored a run in the seventh and had the potential tying run at second base with two outs, but could not complete the rally against the Cougars (6-3).
James Wood leaders: Jayden Nixon 4 hits; Jaden Ashby 2 hits (double), 2 runs, 2 stolen bases; Nick Bell (L) 5 IP, 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts.
Madison rallies past Clarke CountyMADISON — Madison County scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally to a 7-3 Bull Run District baseball victory over Clarke County on Tuesday.
The Eagles (4-4) committed six errors in the contest and four of the runs in the sixth were unearned.
Clarke County leaders: Matt Sipe 2 hits, RBI; Brody Caton 2 hits, RBI; Jonah Cochran 2 hits (solo homer) at the plate, 5.2 IP, 6 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 11 strikeouts.
Handley girls net win over MillbrookWINCHESTER — Emma Westfall notched eight saves to lead Handley to a 4-1 Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ soccer victory over James Wood on Tuesday.
Handley leaders: Julia Nerangis 2 goals; Lauren Mason, Alivia Ricci 1 goal each; Mikayla Balio, Ashley Justice 1 assist each.
Sherando girls’ knock off FauquierSTEPHENS CITY — Kendall Lincoln had two goals and two assists as Sherando netted a 5-2 Class 4 girls’ soccer win over Fauquier on Tuesday.
The Warriors improved to 5-4 on the season.
Sherando leaders: Kelsey Johnson 2 goals; Lizzie Campbell goal; Hannah Webber 6 saves.
James Wood boys boot Kettle RunNOKESVILLE — Seth Hammond’s goal in the 20th minute was the game-winner as unbeaten James Wood topped Kettle Run 1-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ soccer on Tuesday.
The Colonels (9-0) clinched the second regular-season title in school history.
James Wood leaders: Edgar Del Moral assist. Keeper Brandon Dunn and backline of Ryan King, Micah Frigaard, Ethan Bowman and Aidan Barton combine for ninth consecutive shutout.
On Saturday, James Wood beat Culpeper 3-0. Aidan Barton scored two goals, Seth Hammond had two assists, Tristan Obert scored one goal and Brandon Dunn had the shutout. The Colonels had a 20-1 shot advantage.
Toone fuels Eagles to boys’ soccer winBERRYVILLE — Justin Toone scored four goals and added an assist as Clarke County rolled to a 6-0 Bull Run District boys’ soccer romp against Stonewall Jackson on Tuesday.
The Eagles improved to 7-0.
Clarke County leaders: Leo Morris goal, assist; Oakley Staples assist; Wynn Morris 5 saves.
Clarke outlasts Madison County in 10MADISON — Abby Peace struck out 16 batters over 10 innings as Clarke County outlasted Madison County in Bull Run District softball on Tuesday.
Peace allowed five hits and one earned run, while walking one. She also belted a two-run homer to cap a six-run 10th inning for the Eagles. Madison County’s Summer Anderson hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 2-2. Both teams scored a run in the ninth.
Clarke County leaders: Alyssa Hoggatt 5 hits (3 doubles), 2 RBIs; Madison Edwards 3 hits (solo homer, double), 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Peace 3 hits (homer, double), 2 RBIs; Campbell Paskell 2 hits, 2 RBIs.
Fauquier blanks Sherando in softballSTEPHENS CITY — Unbeaten Fauquier erupted for six runs in the top of the third and cruised to a 10-0 Class 4 Northwestern District softball victory over Sherando in six innings on Tuesday.
The Warriors (5-6, 4-5) committed six errors in the contest against Fauquier (11-0, 9-0).
Sherando leaders: Isabel Hall 2 hits, stolen base; Anna Borst hit.
James Wood knocks off Kettle RunNOKESVILLE — James Wood clinched the top seed for the West pod in the Class 4 Northwestern District Softball Tournament with a 10-5 victory over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
Cadence Rieg tossed a four-hitter with four strikeouts for the Colonels (8-2, 7-2).
James Wood leaders: Olivia Miller 2 hits; Laken Whipkey 2 hits, 2 RBIs; Caitlyn Shutts 2 hits; Sydney Orndorff 2 hits; Izzy Mckee 2 hits; Rieg triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Millbrook hitters pound Handley pitchingWINCHESTER — Millbrook scored six runs in each of its first two at-bats and rolled to an 18-1 Class 4 Northwestern District softball win over Handley in five innings on Tuesday.
Leaders: Millbrook: Paige Flinchum homer, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Alexis McFarland 4 hits (homer, double), 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Mackenzie Edwards home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Emily Jeffries 2 runs; Ashlyn Philyaw double, triple, 2 runs at the plate; 4 IP, 3 hits, 1 run, 5 walks, 2 strikeouts. Handley: Sara Blowers, Talley Sublett, Bailey Cannon 1 hit each.
SU field hockey players receive accoladesFERRUM — Junior Kelsey Jones was named Player of the Year as three Shenandoah University field hockey players earned All-State honors in selections announced Wednesday by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association.
Freshman Farren Winter earned Rookie of the Year. Freshman Kylee Tuebner joined Jones on the first team as a defender.
All three women were previously named All-ODAC with Jones and Winter picking Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year accolades, respectively, from the league.
Jones, the ODAC Player of the Year, led the league with 12 goals and six assists for 30 points. Winter, the ODAC Rookie of the Year, contributed three goals and four assists for 10 points. Tuebner had four goals and five assists for 13 points.
Scoring leader Vinatieri to call it quits
INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Vinatieri used his strong leg to become the NFL’s career scoring leader. A surgically repaired left knee apparently will force him out.
The 48-year-old former Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots star told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire. “By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first,” Vinatieri said.
After he missed six extra points and eight field goals in what turned out to be the worst season of his 24-year career, the Colts opted not re-sign Vinatieri, who still wanted to play.
His decision this week ends one of the longest and most distinguished careers in NFL history. Vinatieri scored 2,673 points and made 599 field goals, breaking both records previously held by Morten Andersen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.