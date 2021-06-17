WINCHESTER — Wednesdays are walk-off days for the Winchester Royals’ Austin Bulman.
For the second consecutive Wednesday, Bulman smacked a game-winning, walk-off homer, this time in the bottom of the 12th inning, as the Royals handed Strasburg just its second loss of the season with a 3-2 Valley Baseball League triumph at Bridgeforth Field on Wednesday.
Bulman, who belted a two-run walk-off in a 9-7 win over Woodstock last week, smashed his two-out drive to complete an outstanding evening at the plate. The former Jefferson (W.Va.) standout who is now at Rice University went 4 for 6, including an RBI double in the 10th after Strasburg (9-2) had taken a 2-1 lead.
Bulman raised his league-leading average to .419. He also is tied for the VBL lead with three homers.
The game, which lasted nearly 3½ hours, was scoreless until the fourth when Winchester took the lead by scoring on a passed ball. Strasburg’s Ryan Galanie (three hits) tied the contest with a solo homer in the top of the sixth. Chad Fairey’s single gave the Express a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th.
Joseph Chavana, the fifth Winchester pitcher, earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Chavana allowed one hit and one walk, while striking out three. Winchester starter Jacob Shafer tossed five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
Cristopher De Guzman and Ryan Doran added two hits each for the Royals.
Crawford finishes third in VSGA eventNELLYSFORD — Winchester’s Franny Crawford placed third in the Virginia State Golf Association’s Super Senior Women’s Stroke Play Championship which concluded Thursday at the par-72 Stoney Creek at Wintergreen layout.
Crawford had rounds of 83 and 87 during the two-round event for players ages 65 and older. She finished 15 strokes behind winner Dot Bolling (Salem), who fired rounds of 78 and 77 to capture her fifth VSGA super senior event and 13th VSGA title overall. Fran Hensley (87-72) was second, seven strokes behind Bolling.
Nadal, Osaka to skip playing at WimbledonRafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka are sitting out Wimbledon, leaving the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament without two of the sport’s biggest stars as it returns after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nadal, a two-time champion at the All England Club, announced via a series of social media posts Thursday that he would also miss the Tokyo Olympics to rest and recover “after listening to my body.”
“The goal,” the 35-year-old Spaniard said, “is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy.”
Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, said Thursday in an email that the four-time Grand Slam champion does plan to head to the Summer Games after skipping Wimbledon.
“She is taking some personal time with friends and family,” Duguid wrote. “She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”
Osaka, 23, has been ranked No. 1 and is currently No. 2. She is 14-3 this season, including a title at the Australian Open in February.
Diamondbacks set record for road futilitySAN FRANCISCO — The Arizona Diamondbacks set a major league record with their 23rd straight road loss, making dubious history in getting trounced by the San Francisco Giants 10-3 Thursday.
The dejected D-backs trudged off the field and quietly made their way back to Oracle Park’s visiting clubhouse following the final out of their latest loss, breaking a tie with the 1963 Mets and ’43 Philadelphia Athletics for road futility.
The MLB mark felt almost inevitable after Tuesday’s collapse, which saw Arizona blow a 7-0 lead in an anguishing 9-8 loss to the Giants.
Carlisle steps down coach as Mavs coachRick Carlisle stepped down as coach of the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the second major departure for that franchise in as many days.
Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas, leading the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title. His decision was announced one day after general manager Donnie Nelson and the team agreed to part ways, ending a 24-year run for Nelson as part of the organization.
“This was solely my decision,” Carlisle said in a statement released to ESPN shortly before the team announced that he was leaving.
Dallas becomes the seventh team with an coaching vacancy, joining New Orleans, Washington, Orlando, Indiana, Portland — and Boston, where Carlisle played for the team that won the 1986 NBA title.
MRI says Mets’ ace has no shoulder abnormalities
NEW YORK — Mets ace Jacob deGrom’s shoulder showed no abnormalities, but New York was not yet ready to commit to him taking his next turn in the rotation on Sunday against Washington.
DeGrom left his second straight start with an arm injury, coming out after three perfect innings against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night with right shoulder soreness. He had an MRI on Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery that was reviewed by Mets medical director David Altchek and an outside expert.
“We had an MRI taken on him and ran it through two doctors just to have a second opinion, as well, and both doctors had the same prognosis from the imaging: It just shows as a normal shoulder a pitcher would have and there’s no concern,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said.
