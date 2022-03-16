BERRYVILLE — Dagan Kitner starred on the mound and at the plate and Clarke County head baseball coach Mike Smith earned his 100th career high school victory as the Eagles opened their season by beating Bull Run District foe East Rockingham 4-1 on Wednesday.
Clarke County scored twice in the first inning for a 2-0 lead, then added two more runs in the third to complete the scoring.
Clarke County leaders: Dagan Kitner (5 innings, 1 unearned run, 3 hits, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts on the mound; 2-3 with an RBI at the plate); Cordell Broy 1-2, run, RBI, walk; Matt Sipe 1-3, run, walk, stolen base; Wilson Taylor 1-3, run, RBI, two stolen bases.
Millbrook 8, Loudoun Valley 2
WINCHESTER — Jerrod Jenkins and Ethan Burgreen combined for a two-hotter as Millbrook opened its baseball season with a victory over Loudoun Valley.
Jenkins allowed two hits and two runs while striking out two and walking five over 5.1 innings. Burgreen closed with 1.2 innings of hitless relief.
The Pioneers broke open a 4-2 game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Millbrook leaders: Carl Keenan 2 hits (double), 3 runs; William Croyle double, 2 RBIs; Chase Ford 2 hits; Burgreen 2 RBIs.
Hedgesville 14, Handley 3 (6 inn.)
WINCHESTER — Hedgesville (W.Va.) scored eight runs in the second inning, then closed the game out with six runs in the sixth inning to defeat Handley in the Judges' season opener at Bodie Grim Field.
Handley leaders: Bobby Crosen 1-2, run, RBI, double; Austin Smith 1-2, run, walk; Kaplan Ambrose RBI, walk; Griffin Hott (5 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts on mound; 1-3 at plate).
Girls' tennis: Handley 6, Loudoun Co. 3
WINCHESTER — Handley won the final four singles matches in a season-opening triumph against Loudoun County on Wednesday.
Handley singles winners: No. 3 Page Brubaker 9-8; No. 4 Anne Larsen 8-3; No. 5 Sophia McAllister 8-4; No. 6 Addison Bessette 8-1.
Handley doubles winners: No. 2 Brubaker/Larsen 8-3; No. 3 Bessette/Peyton Jones 8-1.
Boys' tennis: Handley 8, Loudoun County 1
LEESBURG — Handley swept all of the singles matches in a season-opening win against Loudoun County on Wednesday.
Handley singles winners: No. 1 J.H. Herrington 8-4; No. 2 Brendan Love 9-7; No. 3 Neil Parikh 8-2; No. 4 N.R. Herrington 8-1; No. 5 Ty Dickson 8-2; No. 6 Nathan Thomas 8-1.
Handley doubles winners: No. 2 Love/Dickson 8-0; No. 3 Parikh/Thomas 8-0.
Softball: Independence 10, Handley 0 (5 inn.)
ASHBURN — Handley lost to Independence for the second time in two days in non-district action on Wednesday.
Independence scored one run in the first inning, four in both the third and fourth innings, and one in the fifth.
Independence's Grace Hannah struck out eight batters in a complete-game one-hitter (Laura Hogan had a second-inning double). Jenna Shull pitched three innings and allowed five runs (one earned), four hits and three walks while striking out four batters for the Judges, who committed five errors.
Women's lacrosse: SU 7, Christopher Newport 6, OT
WINCHESTER — Gabriella Raspanti scored with 1:33 left in sudden-victory overtime to give the Shenandoah University women’s lacrosse team a 7-6 victory over Christopher Newport on Wednesday at Shentel Stadium.
The Captains (3-3) had tied the see-saw contest on a goal by Zoe Dyer with just 12 seconds remaining in regulation. Reilly Cisar, who faced a double-team, fed an open Raspanti, whose low shot beat CNU keeper Lizzie Burgoyne for the game-winner.
Emma Stiffler and Cisar led SU (4-2) with two goals and two assists each. Ainsley Buckner and Emily Onoranto also scored. Keeper Ashley MacFarlane stopped 10 shots.
Neither team led by more than a goal in the contest, which had CNU ahead 4-3 at the half. SU finished with a 33-18 edge in shots as they knocked off the Captains for just the fourth time in 24 career meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.