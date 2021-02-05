STRASBURG — The Clarke County boys’ basketball team dropped its fifth straight game on Thursday, falling to Strasburg 51-43 in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles (3-6) trailed 20-9 after one quarter, 28-26 at the half and 44-40 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Ellis Nei 21 points, Matthew Sipe 11 points.
Clarke girls’ basketball beaten by Strasburg
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County girls’ basketball team fell 58-51 on Thursday to Strasburg to suffer its seventh straight loss in Bull Run District action.
The Rams outscored the Eagles 22-12 in the fourth quarter to claim the win. Clarke County led 14-10 after one quarter, 30-26 at the half and 39-36 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Michaela Owens 13 points; Alison Sipe 13 points; Keira Rohrbach 8 points; Willow Oliver 7 points; Teagan Lowery 6 points.
